Earth Day 2023: Significance of celebrating the 'blue planet', theme & history I What PM Modi says

Earth Day 2023: Amid the alarming situation, Earth Day is observed every year in the fourth week of April with an aim to entice and unite human beings towards the ultimate goal of dealing with the deteriorating climate change. Although Earth Day has been dogged by rumours that it was founded by a murderer and as communist propaganda, in a 2019 interview with Time, Denis Hayes, the man who organised the first Earth Day, busted the "bogus tales" and claimed it was first observed on April 22, 1970.

According to him, more than 190 countries mark the annual day for raising awareness of environmental causes.

Earth Day 2023: Invest in our planet

This year, the theme for Earth Day 2023 is – “Invest in Our Planet.” According to EarthDay.org, which coordinates Earth Day events globally, the theme is focused on engaging governments, institutions, businesses, and the more than a billion citizens who participate annually in Earth Day to do their part – everyone accounted for, everyone accountable.

Why Earth Day is crucial for all?

It noted that investing in a green economy is the only path to a healthy, prosperous, and equitable future. Human influence is unequivocally to blame for the warming of the planet and the sad truth is some forms of climate disruption will be felt for centuries to come.

However, the organisation emphasised that everyone must collectively push away from the dirty fossil fuel economy and old technologies of centuries past – and redirect attention to creating a 21st-century economy that restores the health of the planet, protects species, and provides opportunities for all.

How to promote 'good health' for Earth?

According to Earthday.org, businesses, inventors, investors, and financial markets must drive value for their institutions and society through green innovation and practices. Like other economic revolutions, the private sector has the power to drive the most significant change, with both the necessary scale and speed.

Moreover, it noted that governments must incentivize their citizens, businesses, and institutions to create and innovate, advancing the public’s interests and creating the framework for an equitable and sustainable global economic system.

Ambitious action on green energy generates increased energy security at a time where that has never been more important, while also simultaneously creating the positive environmental outcomes needed to tackle the climate crisis.

Besides, individual citizens must push for sustainable solutions across the board as voters and consumers. Climate change mitigation, restoration, and adaptation require the collective will and voice of the people to make the change the planet needs.

PM Modi lauds the efforts of all people

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has always mentioned the importance of preserving nature during his speeches at the United Nations, extended his warm wishes on this special occasion.

In a social media post on Saturday, he lauded all those working to make the "blue planet" better. Besides, he also asserted how New Delhi has promoted sustainable development.

"On Earth Day, I laud all those working to make our planet better. India is committed to furthering sustainable development in line with our culture of living in harmony with nature," he wrote on Twitter.

“In 2023 we must come together again in partnership for the planet. Businesses, governments, and civil society are equally responsible for taking action against the climate crisis and lighting the spark to accelerate change towards a green, prosperous, and equitable future. We must join together in our fight for the green revolution and for the health of future generations. The time is now to Invest In Our Planet,” said Kathleen Rogers, President of EARTHDAY.ORG.

