HAL signs SSLV technology transfer deal with ISRO, IN-SPACe and NSIL HAL has signed an agreement with ISRO, IN-SPACe, and NSIL to absorb and mass-produce SSLVs. The deal will allow HAL to build, own, and operate the launch vehicle, helping India strengthen its presence in the global small satellite launch market while creating new opportunities for Indian industries.

New Delhi:

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed a major technology transfer agreement with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). The deal was signed in Bengaluru, and it is said to be marked as a major step towards strengthening India’s presence in the small satellite launch market.

What is SSLV?

The Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) is a three-stage rocket designed to place satellites weighing up to 500 kg into Low Earth Orbit (LEO). It is one of ISRO’s most cost-effective and flexible launch vehicles, catering to the rising global demand for small satellite launches used in communication, navigation, and earth observation.

About the agreement

Under the deal, HAL will first absorb SSLV technology over two years, followed by a 10-year production phase. The license is non-exclusive and non-transferable, covering all aspects of SSLV development, from design and manufacturing to integration, quality checks, launch operations, and post-flight analysis. HAL will also receive training and support from ISRO experts.

This agreement enables the HAL to mass-produce SSLVs, not only for India but also for international customers. The company plans to work closely with ISRO, IN-SPACe, and NSIL to ensure quality and reliability.

Boost to India’s space industry

With this step, HAL will move from being just a component supplier to a full-fledged space launch service provider. CMD of HAL, D. K. Sunil, said that SSLV technology will create new opportunities for MSMEs, start-ups, and the wider industrial ecosystem in India.

The transfer is also expected to encourage indigenous production, reduce dependency on foreign launch vehicles, and position India as a competitive player in the global small satellite launch market.

Strategic importance

With the new collaboration, HAL gains the ability to build, own and operate SSLVs independently. This move further aligns with HAL’s long-term plan to establish a dedicated space vertical, boosting India’s ambitions in commercial space launches.