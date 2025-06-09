Axiom-4 mission carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla delayed to June 11 Axiom-4 space mission, which will be carrying an Indian astronaut named Shubhanshu Shukla as a part of its crew, has been postponed to June 11. Here's why.

New Delhi:

The launch of the Axiom-4 space mission, which includes Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla as part of its crew, has been postponed to June 11, according to the latest announcement. Initially scheduled for an earlier date, the delay has been attributed to final technical checks and mission readiness reviews. The mission, organised by Axiom Space in collaboration with NASA and SpaceX, aims to carry out a range of scientific experiments aboard the International Space Station (ISS). This marks a significant milestone for India's presence in international space missions, as Shukla prepares to represent the country in a commercially crewed spaceflight.

Story under development..