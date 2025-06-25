Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Science
  3. Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVE Updates: First Indian astronaut set for historic launch to ISS today

  Live Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVE Updates: First Indian astronaut set for historic launch to ISS today

The launch is scheduled to lift off at 2:31 AM EDT (12:01 PM IST) from Launch Complex 39A, located at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission live updates
Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission live updates Image Source : File
Written By: Om Gupta
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

After facing multiple delays, it was reported that Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three other crew members were set to embark on a journey to the International Space Station. SpaceX announced that the weather conditions were 90 percent favorable for lift-off. NASA, along with Axiom Space and SpaceX, was targeting a launch time of 12:01 PM IST on Wednesday, June 25, for the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, known as Axiom Mission 4. The mission was planned to launch from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The crew was expected to travel to the orbiting laboratory aboard a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, following a launch on the Falcon 9 rocket. The targeted docking time was anticipated to be approximately 4:30 PM IST on Thursday, June 26, according to NASA's statement.

Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut and the director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space, was reported to be commanding the commercial mission. Shubhanshu Shukla was set to serve as the pilot. The two mission specialists included Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, a project astronaut from the European Space Agency in Poland, and Tibor Kapu, an astronaut from Hungary's HUNOR program.

Here are all the live updates from the launch event.

 

Live updates :Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission: First Indian to launch to ISS today from Kennedy Space Center in Florida

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 9:51 AM (IST)Jun 25, 2025
    Posted by Om Gupta

    Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will carry soft toy 'Joy' with him to ISS

    'Joy' is a plush baby swan that symbolises grace and elegance. This zero-g indicator is designed for the Ax-4 crew and will serve as a physical confirmation of their transition to microgravity shortly after launch.

    The swan, renowned for its grace and elegance, carries rich allegorical meanings across various cultures. In India, it represents wisdom and purity, embodying the pursuit of truth. In Poland, the swan signifies purity, loyalty, and resilience, while in Hungary, it epitomises loyalty, grace, and the beauty of nature. By selecting a swan as their zero-g indicator, the Axiom-4 crew honours the diversity of their cultures, united in the shared human experience of space exploration.

  • 9:46 AM (IST)Jun 25, 2025
    Posted by Om Gupta

    Indian astronaut Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla had formally joined the other three crew members

    Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh announced on Twitter that Indian astronaut Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla had formally joined the other three crew members for the much-anticipated launch, which was scheduled for around 12:01 PM IST that day.

  • 9:36 AM (IST)Jun 25, 2025
    Posted by Om Gupta

    ISRO has prepared variety of dishes for Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

    ISRO has curated a diverse menu of dishes for astronaut Shukla's journey to the ISS, featuring aam ras, moong dal halwa, gajar halwa, and a variety of rice-based options. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has developed these meals specifically tailored for astronauts on space missions. 

    Originally intended for the Gaganyaan mission, these food items are now being provided to Shukla with the endorsement of NASA.

  • 9:20 AM (IST)Jun 25, 2025
    Posted by Om Gupta

    Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will spend about 14 days in the ISS conducting various experiments

    The Axiom-4 mission has scheduled a total of 60 experiments to be conducted by its four-member crew aboard the International Space Station (ISS). This includes seven experiments organised by ISRO and five in which Shukla will participate for NASA’s human research program. The experiments Shukla will undertake hold significant implications for future projects, such as the Gaganyaan mission and the proposed Bharat Antariksh Station.

    Shukla aims to investigate the physical, cognitive, and physiological responses experienced in space, as well as the effects of continuous electronic displays in microgravity—a crucial consideration for extended missions. His research will address skeletal muscle dysfunction in space and explore therapeutic strategies to mitigate these effects.

    In addition, Shukla will focus on the revival, survival, and reproduction of extremophiles like tardigrades, organisms recognized for their remarkable ability to thrive in extreme conditions.

  • 9:07 AM (IST)Jun 25, 2025
    Posted by Om Gupta

    Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's father expresses his eagerness for the mission

    Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, expressed his eagerness for his son’s mission, which was set to launch around noon IST. He conveyed their delight at the upcoming launch and mentioned that their blessings were with him, as they prayed for the successful completion of his mission. He noted that Shubhanshu was fully prepared and expressed pride in seeing all the posters displayed in his honour. Shambhu highlighted that his son was bringing recognition to Lucknow, the state, and the country, and they felt immense pride in his achievements.

  • 9:04 AM (IST)Jun 25, 2025
    Posted by Om Gupta

    Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's mother expresses pride

    Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's mother, Asha Shukla, expressed that it was a moment of pride for them and for everyone else. She mentioned that posters were being put up everywhere and that everyone was delighted about a man from their country, specifically from Triveni Nagar, reaching such heights. She conveyed their wishes and blessings for him and noted that he had the full support of their daughter-in-law, highlighting that her contribution had been crucial to his success.

  • 9:01 AM (IST)Jun 25, 2025
    Posted by Om Gupta

    Indian Air Force's Shubhanshu Shukla is pilot for Axiom-4 mission

    Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who will serve as the pilot of the Dragon spacecraft, is a distinguished Group Captain in the Indian Air Force (IAF). He has been selected as one of four astronauts for India’s groundbreaking Gaganyaan mission, marking the country's inaugural human spaceflight.

    Shukla began his IAF career in June 2006 and has since established himself as a highly skilled pilot. With over 2,000 flight hours, he possesses extensive experience flying various aircraft, including the Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier, and An-32. His dedication and hard work culminated in his promotion to Group Captain in March 2024.

    In 2019, Shukla received a significant opportunity from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to train for space travel. He underwent rigorous training at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Russia, which spanned a year and equipped him to tackle upcoming challenges. On February 27, 2024, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Shukla's selection as one of the astronauts preparing for the Gaganyaan mission, scheduled for launch in 2025.

    During the Axiom-4 mission, he will utilize the call sign 'Shux'.

  • 8:56 AM (IST)Jun 25, 2025
    Posted by Om Gupta

    First flight for the Dragon spacecraft supporting Axiom-4 mission

    Four astronauts will embark on a journey to space aboard the SpaceX Dragon, a specially designed spacecraft that can accommodate four crew members and ensure their safe return to Earth upon completion of their mission. The launch is scheduled to take place from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, utilising a Falcon 9 rocket.

    This flight will mark the inaugural mission for the Dragon spacecraft supporting this mission, while the first stage booster will be on its second flight, having previously launched a Starlink mission. Following stage separation, the Falcon 9's first stage will return to land at Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

  • 8:50 AM (IST)Jun 25, 2025
    Posted by Om Gupta

    Axiom 4 mission significant milestone for India, Poland, and Hungary

    The Axiom 4 mission represents a significant milestone for India, Poland, and Hungary, as it marks their return to human spaceflight after more than four decades. While this is only the second occasion these countries have launched humans into space, it is particularly noteworthy as they will collaborate for the first time on a mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

  • 8:41 AM (IST)Jun 25, 2025
    Posted by Om Gupta

    SpaceX reports 90% favorable weather for Axiom-4 mission launch today

    SpaceX announced that the weather conditions were 90 percent favorable for the launch. In a post on X, SpaceX stated that all systems were functioning well for the upcoming launch of the Ax-4 mission.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Science
Axiom 4 Shubhanshu Shukla
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\