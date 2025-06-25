Live Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVE Updates: First Indian astronaut set for historic launch to ISS today The launch is scheduled to lift off at 2:31 AM EDT (12:01 PM IST) from Launch Complex 39A, located at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

After facing multiple delays, it was reported that Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three other crew members were set to embark on a journey to the International Space Station. SpaceX announced that the weather conditions were 90 percent favorable for lift-off. NASA, along with Axiom Space and SpaceX, was targeting a launch time of 12:01 PM IST on Wednesday, June 25, for the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, known as Axiom Mission 4. The mission was planned to launch from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The crew was expected to travel to the orbiting laboratory aboard a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, following a launch on the Falcon 9 rocket. The targeted docking time was anticipated to be approximately 4:30 PM IST on Thursday, June 26, according to NASA's statement.

Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut and the director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space, was reported to be commanding the commercial mission. Shubhanshu Shukla was set to serve as the pilot. The two mission specialists included Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, a project astronaut from the European Space Agency in Poland, and Tibor Kapu, an astronaut from Hungary's HUNOR program.

