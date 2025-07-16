Astronomers capture rocky planet birth around young Sun-like star in unprecedented detail Researchers have gained direct insights into the area where rocky planets, such as Earth, originate around young protostars.

New Delhi:

Astronomers announced the discovery of the earliest seeds of rocky planets forming in the gas surrounding a young sun-like star, offering a valuable glimpse into the beginnings of our solar system. They referred to this moment as an unprecedented snapshot of 'time zero,' when new worlds begin to take shape. Melissa McClure from the Leiden Observatory in the Netherlands led the international research team. She expressed excitement about the findings, stating that they had obtained a direct look at the hot region where rocky planets like Earth are born around young protostars. She highlighted that this was the first time scientists could definitively say that the initial stages of planet formation were occurring in real time.

Fred Ciesla from the University of Chicago, who was not involved in the study published in the journal Nature, noted that the observations provided a unique insight into the inner workings of an emerging planetary system. He remarked that this is a significant moment that astronomers have been anticipating, emphasizing the rich opportunities this discovery presents.

Early signs of planetary formation

Collaboration between NASA's Webb Space Telescope and the European Southern Observatory in Chile led to the unveiling of these early signs of planetary formation around the star known as HOPS-315, a young yellow dwarf situated about 1,370 light-years away. At just 100,000 to 200,000 years old, it is much younger than our sun.

In a groundbreaking achievement, McClure and her team observed solid specks condensing within the gas disk around the baby star, which indicated early planet formation. They were able to peer into the disk thanks to a gap in its outer region, a result of the star's tilt toward Earth.

The team identified silicon monoxide gas and crystalline silicate minerals, believed to be among the first solid materials to form in our solar system over 4.5 billion years ago. The ongoing processes were happening in a region akin to the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, which contains the remnants of our solar system's planet-building materials.

Never been done before

McClure remarked that detecting the condensation of hot minerals around young stars had never been done before, leaving scientists uncertain whether it was a universal trait of planet formation or a unique aspect of our solar system. She stated that their study implies it could be a common process in the early stages of planet formation.

While prior research had focused on younger gas disks and more frequently on mature disks with potential planets, McClure pointed out that no specific evidence for the onset of planet formation had been available until this study.

In a striking image captured by the ESO's Alma telescope network, the emerging planetary system appeared as a glowing speck against the dark void. It remains uncertain how many planets may eventually form around HOPS-315, with McClure suggesting that a gas disk as massive as the sun's might yield up to eight planets a million years from now.

Earth-like planets exist?

Merel van 't Hoff from Purdue University, a co-author of the study, expressed her eagerness to explore more developing planetary systems. She highlighted that by broadening their search, astronomers could identify similarities. They can also ascertain which processes might be essential for forming Earth-like worlds. She raised a thought-provoking question about whether Earth-like planets exist elsewhere or if our planet’s formation was such a unique occurrence that it might not be expected frequently.

ALSO READ: Shubhanshu Shukla reunites with wife and son after historic space mission, shares emotional post | See pics