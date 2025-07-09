Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla becomes space farmer, grows methi and moong seeds in ISS Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is conducting experiments to understand how microgravity affects germination and early plant development.

New Delhi:

During the final leg of his space mission, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla transformed into a farmer. He is documenting the germination of 'moong' and 'methi' seeds in petri dishes. Astronaut Shukla placed these into a storage freezer aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as part of a study aimed at understanding how microgravity affects germination and early plant development. Shukla and his fellow Axiom-4 astronauts had been aboard the orbital lab for 12 days and were anticipated to return to Earth shortly after July 10, depending on the weather conditions off the Florida coast. NASA had yet to announce the date for the undocking of the Axiom-4 mission from the space station, with the mission's docked duration to the ISS extending up to 14 days.

In a conversation with Axiom Space Chief Scientist Lucie Low, Shukla expressed immense pride in the collaborations between ISRO and national institutions. He highlighted the fantastic research he was conducting on behalf of various scientists and researchers. He conveyed his excitement and joy about his involvement in these experiments.

Sprouts experiment

The sprouts experiment was being led by two scientists, Ravikumar Hosamani from the University of Agricultural Sciences in Dharwad and Sudheer Siddapureddy from the Indian Institute of Technology in Dharwad. After their return to Earth, the seeds were to be cultivated over several generations to examine alterations in their genetics, microbial ecosystems, and nutritional profiles.

Additionally, Shukla had deployed and stowed microalgae, which were under investigation for their potential to produce food, oxygen, and biofuels. The experiment will emphasise their resilience and versatility for supporting human life during long-duration missions. He mentioned capturing images for the crop seeds experiment, which would involve growing six varieties over multiple generations post-mission with the objective of identifying plants with desirable traits for genetic analysis aimed at sustainable farming in space.

Research tasks aboard the space station

Shukla indicated that his research tasks aboard the space station spanned a variety of domains and disciplines. He noted his involvement in stem cell research, where scientists were exploring the possibility of accelerating recovery or growth and repairing injuries through the addition of supplements to stem cells.

Shukla expressed enthusiasm about working in the Glove Box for this research, describing the experience as fantastic and a source of pride for him, as he felt like a bridge between researchers and the space station.

