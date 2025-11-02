Artemis Moon Mission: SpaceX shares key milestones of starship human landing system SpaceX has revealed details on the Starship Human Landing System (HLS)—thespacecraft that will land NASA astronauts on the Moon under the Artemis III mission. With 49 milestones already completed, including life-support tests, engine trials and docking simulations.

New Delhi:

After years of limited updates, SpaceX has finally highlighted the official (but limited) update on the work performed on its Starship Human Landing System. This is the same ship which was selected by NASA back in 2021 to land astronauts on the Moon as part of Artemis III. It further confirms the completion of 49 major milestones, which are related to hardware development, safety testing, life support trials, and engine validation.

The HLS is said to be used for Artemis III and Artemis IV, two missions which will aim at taking and bringing back humans to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972.

Human Survival tests already done

SpaceX stated that it has run a full-scale cabin module test with ‘multiple humans’ inside to analyse the following:

Oxygen and nitrogen circulation

Humidity and temperature control

Airflow and sanitation

Acoustic conditions

This will further ensure that astronauts can live safely inside the HLS while travelling to the lunar surface.

At last, the lander’s micrometeoroid and debris shielding have also undergone stress tests to determine the ideal protective design for Moon operations.

Docking, landing and engine systems validated

Since HLS needs to dock with NASA's Orion spacecraft, SpaceX tested a modified docking system based on the successful Dragon design.

Key landing systems further include the legs of the Moon lander, its radar hardware, and landing software, which have undergone drop tests and simulations to analyse regolith interaction and safe touch-down behaviours.

Raptor engine cold-start tests and lunar landing throttle experiments were also run by SpaceX to prepare for precision landing.

What’s next: Cabin construction, space flight tests

A flight-ready HLS cabin is under construction, complete with avionics (electronics as applied to aviation), communications and life-support systems, SpaceX disclosed.

Two critical tests scheduled for 2026:

1. Long-duration spaceflight demo

A Starship V3 will be launched to orbit and remain in space for an extended period to show:

Reliability of life support

Power and thermal management

Deep-space behaviour

2. Ship-to-Ship Fuel Transfer Test

A second Starship would then dock with the first to execute orbital propellant transfer, which is crucial for the lander to reach the Moon with heavy cargo.

Both ships will be using DragonEye navigation sensors, already used on NASA missions.

Will Starship HLS be ready for Artemis III?

Despite the rapid pace of development, few analysts and experts believe HLS will be fully ready for the current Artemis III target in 2027. But SpaceX's newly shared details confirm that progress continues the pace – and is more advanced than expected.

As testing ramps up in 2026, the world will be watching to see if Starship can surmount one of the most complicated challenges ever attempted in human spaceflight. Why this matters for Indians: India is forging ahead with Chandrayaan-4, Gaganyaan, and the planning of a long-term lunar base.

Understanding NASA's Artemis architecture helps Indian space enthusiasts compare global ambitions and technological paths. Success for SpaceX may hasten international collaboration, Moon missions, and future commercial flights, opening more prospects even for companies and researchers in India.