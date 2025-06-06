Amid feud, Musk threatens to decommission Dragon, jeopardising NASA's ISS crew transport If Elon Musk follows through with his plan to decommission SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, NASA will have no choice but to rely on Russian Soyuz capsules for transportation.

On Thursday, a heated exchange took place on social media between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, during which Musk, the world's richest man, allegedly threatened to decommission a space capsule used for transporting astronauts and supplies to the International Space Station. The confrontation began after Trump suggested the possibility of cutting government contracts awarded to Musk's SpaceX rocket company and its Starlink internet services. In response, Musk reportedly stated via X that SpaceX would begin the immediate decommissioning of its Dragon spacecraft. The seriousness of Musk's threat remained uncertain, but the Dragon capsule is known to be crucial for the operation of the space station. NASA also significantly depends on SpaceX for various programs, including science mission launches and, in the coming years, the return of astronauts to the lunar surface.

SpaceX Dragon capsule

Currently, SpaceX is recognised as the only U.S. company capable of transporting crews to and from the space station using its four-person Dragon capsules. In contrast, Boeing's Starliner capsule had a problematic test flight last year, resulting in the two astronauts onboard having to return to Earth via SpaceX after delays. As a result, Starliner remains grounded while NASA contemplates whether to conduct another test flight with cargo instead of a crew.

SpaceX also utilises a Dragon capsule for its privately operated missions, with the next flight scheduled for the following week, chartered by Axiom Space, a Houston-based company. Additionally, cargo versions of the Dragon capsule are employed to transport food and other supplies to the international space station.

Russia's Soyuz capsules

In terms of alternatives, Russia's Soyuz capsules currently serve as the only other means of transporting crews to the space station. Each Soyuz capsule can carry three individuals, typically including two Russian astronauts and one NASA astronaut. SpaceX's launches also include a Russian astronaut as part of a barter system, ensuring that there is always both a U.S. and a Russian representative onboard in case of emergencies.

Since its inaugural crew launch for NASA in 2020—the first orbital flight of a crew by a private company—SpaceX has significantly reduced NASA's reliance on Russian transport for crew missions, which had previously been quite costly. In addition to crew transportation, NASA has also utilised Russian spacecraft for cargo, alongside U.S. contractor Northrup Grumman.

SpaceX's collaborations with the US government

SpaceX's collaborations with the government extend to several completed science missions for NASA, along with military equipment launches. Recently, the company secured a NASA contract aimed at assisting in the decommissioning of the space station when it no longer serves its purpose. NASA has selected SpaceX's Starship mega rocket to transport astronauts from lunar orbit to the moon's surface for at least the first two landing missions. However, after its ninth test flight from Texas, the Starship reportedly tumbled out of control and disintegrated.

