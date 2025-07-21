Youth brutally stabbed to death in Jaipur, accused posts 'revenge complete' on social media A 22-year-old man, Vipin Nayak, was brutally murdered in Jaipur's Palri Meena area over an old rivalry, sparking public outrage and a police manhunt after the accused posted "Revenge complete" on social media.

Jaipur:

The capital city of Rajasthan has been rocked by another shocking act of violence, as a young man was brutally murdered by a group of eight assailants in the Palri Meena area. The victim, identified as 22-year-old Vipin Nayak, a resident of Palri Meena Kacchi Basti, was reportedly stabbed 14 times with a knife. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries, declared dead by doctors.

Following the gruesome murder, the primary accused, Anas Khan alias Shooter, a resident of Bhatt, brazenly posted "Revenge complete" on social media. The disturbing post, accompanied by a video, was later deleted. Prior to the murder, he had also shared a video brandishing a knife.

Lured from home and viciously attacked

The horrific incident unfolded late Sunday night in the Jamdoli police station area. According to initial information, the murder is believed to be the result of an old rivalry. Anas, along with his accomplices, arrived outside Vipin's house in Palri Meena Kacchi Basti. Anas reportedly called Vipin out to a dark alley. As soon as Vipin appeared, Anas allegedly began a relentless stabbing attack. The accused and his associates then fled the scene on three motorcycles.

Public outcry and highway blockade

News of Vipin's brutal murder quickly spread, leading to widespread outrage in the community. A large crowd gathered at SMS Hospital where Vipin was taken, prompting the deployment of senior police officials and additional force to manage the situation. While the crowd dispersed late Sunday night, tensions flared again on Monday morning.

Enraged residents, including Vipin's family, took to the streets and attempted to block the Jaipur-Agra National Highway in protest. Police intervened to clear the highway, further escalating the confrontation. Additional police forces have been called in to manage the ongoing unrest.

Old rivalry despite apparent reconciliation

Preliminary police investigations suggest that the murder was a result of an old rivalry. Vipin, who owned a grocery store in the area, was reportedly involved in a dispute with the accused. Disturbingly, it has been revealed that the two parties had seemingly reconciled recently. Despite this, Vipin was reportedly lured out under false pretenses on Sunday night and tragically killed.

Police have launched a massive search operation for the accused, and special teams have been formed to apprehend them. The brazenness of the crime and the accused's social media taunt have ignited public anger, demanding swift justice for Vipin Nayak.