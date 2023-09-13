Rajasthan: Why are petrol pumps in the state shut for today and tomorrow? What are the demands of dealers?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Rajasthan: Petrol pumps in Rajasthan will remain closed on Wednesday (September 13) and Thursday between 10 am and 6 pm due to pump operators' protests.

The petrol pump operators have called the partial strike against high VAT on fuel in the state.

Speaking on the matter, State President of the Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association, Rajendra Singh Bhati said that the protest will be held against high VAT on fuel in the state.

He further warned of an indefinite strike from September 15 if the state government fails to act on the issue.

"High VAT has not only affected pump operators but also the public. We have been repeatedly demanding from the state government to reduce VAT but the issue has not been addressed," Bhati said.

The petrol pump owners have demanded the Ashok Gehlot government to reduce the price of diesel citing disparities in Value Added Tax (VAT) rates when compared to other states.

