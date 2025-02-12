Weather update: Rajasthan witnesses sudden rise in temperature, drizzle expected on February 16

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The weather is likely to remain mainly dry in most parts of Rajasthan in the coming days.

Rajasthan weather update: Rajasthan is witnessing an unseasonal rise in temperatures, with the maximum temperature soaring above normal in several parts of the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light drizzle in some areas on February 16.

As per the weather department, most parts of the state are recording maximum temperatures between 25 to 33 degrees Celsius, which is 2 to 7 degrees above normal for this time of the year. The unexpected warmth has left residents experiencing an early summer-like feel.

There is a strong possibility of a 1-2 degree drop in the maximum temperature in the next 48 hours and then a slight increase in the temperature again. The weather is likely to remain mainly dry in most parts of the state in the coming days.

However, there is a possibility of partly cloudy weather during February 15 to 17 due to the effect of weak western disturbance. At the same time, there may be light drizzle at some places in the northern parts of the state on February 16.

In the 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 33 degrees Celsius in Barmer. During this period, the maximum and minimum temperature in Jaipur was 30.6 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(With inputs from PTI)

