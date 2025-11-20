Video: Panther enters Jaipur's Civil Lines area, invades Cabinet Minister Suresh Rawat's residence Jaipur: Forest officials conducted a careful search and made efforts to tranquilise the leopard to ensure a safe rescue. Authorities urged residents to stay indoors and exercise caution during the operation.

Jaipur:

In a shocking incident, a panther was sighted in the posh Civil Lines area of Jaipur early Thursday morning (November 20), triggering widespread panic among residents. The Rajasthan Forest Department promptly responded by dispatching a rescue team to track and safely capture the big cat amidst heightened security measures. The area, which houses prominent government officials and VVIP residences, was on high alert as the wild animal wandered through the neighbourhood.

Panther rescued by forest dept

The forest officials conducted a search and attempted to tranquilise the panther. The rescue operation took place by authorities advising residents to stay indoors and remain cautious. Visuals and videos from the scene show a tense atmosphere with the forest department working cautiously to avoid any untoward incident given the high-profile location. The city’s law enforcement and wildlife officials are coordinating efforts to ensure the safety of both the public and the animal.

This incident adds to Jaipur’s increasing number of panther sightings, especially near residential areas close to forest reserves like Jhalana and Amagarh. Experts note that such sightings are becoming more common due to rising human-wildlife conflict, and authorities are under pressure to strengthen urban wildlife management.

What happpened in Civil Lines?

A panther was recently spotted in Civil Lines area, creating widespread panic and triggering a high-alert security situation. The incident began when the big cat was seen entering the Tiny Blossom Senior Secondary School, prompting staff to lock students inside classrooms as a precaution. Later, the leopard entered the residence of Rajasthan Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat, situated opposite the residence of senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

The wildlife and security agencies swiftly responded, launching a massive search and rescue operation. Teams are conducting thorough searches of the minister’s bungalow and neighboring properties, using tranquilizers and surveillance equipment to locate and safely capture the animal. The entire Civil Lines zone, which houses the Raj Bhavan, the Chief Minister’s residence, and several top officials’ bungalows, is under strict security as officials work to prevent any confrontation or harm.

The situation remains tense, with authorities warning residents to stay indoors and avoid movement until the leopard is securely captured or driven away. This incident highlights the growing issue of urban wildlife encroachments in Jaipur, especially near high-security zones.