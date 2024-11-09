Thai woman hospitalised with bullet shot in Udaipur, police say injured 'not cooperating' in investigation

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Udaipur SP Yogesh Goel

A Thai woman was brought to a hospital on Saturday with gunshot injuries allegedly by three unidentified men who left after admitting her, police said. The 24-year old woman, who has a bullet injury near the ribs, is out of danger, they said. Udaipur SP Yogesh Goyal said that police received information in the morning that a foreign national who has been shot at has been brought to the district hospital.

Initial investigation revealed that Thank Chanok was staying in a hotel in Mali Colony with her friend. Around 1.30 am, she left the hotel alone saying she was meeting some friends.

SHO of Surajpole police station Ratan Singh said that three men took her to a private hospital in an injured state and left her unattended. From there, the woman was referred to Maharana Bhupal Government Hospital, which informed the police about the case.

"Three men were with the woman when she was taken to the private hospital. Investigation is on to identify and trace the accused," he said. Police said she checked into the Udaipur hotel on October 21.

The police also alleged that the woman is not cooperating much in the interrogation. Udaipur SP Yogesh Goel said, "We received information from the hospital that a foreigner has sustained bullet injuries near her left armpit. On interrogation, we found that she is a Thai woman, and had been staying in a hotel in Surajpol for the last 4-5 days with a friend. She left her hotel on the pretext of going out with another friend around 1-2 am and was admitted to the hospital around 5:30 am... She was left in the emergency ward of Pacific Medical College by 3-4 unknown men in a car."

"Since this was a medical-legal case, she was transferred to MVA Hospital after primary treatment. The bullet is still lodged in her and she is being treated... We are scanning CCTVs to find out who she had gone out with so late in the night... She is not cooperating much in the interrogation but we are trying to find out the whataboutery from her phone and by questioning her friend..."