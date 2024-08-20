Udaipur stabbing incident: Teenage victim cremated amid tight security

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Udaipur Police tightens security ahead of teenage stabbing victim funeral

A 15-year-old who was stabbed by a fellow student in Udaipur and died after battling for his life for four days was cremated in Udaipur on Tuesday morning amid tight security. The incident led to massive unrest and communal violence in the city. During the last rites large number of people joined the funeral procession of Devraj. The Udaipur Police maintained a high alert in the city with mobile internet shut down.

The officials said that the body of Devraj was handed over to the family after the post-mortem, earlier on Tuesday. His family members agreed to accept the body after they reached an agreement with officials on their demands on Monday night, they said. Moments before the boy took his last breath on Monday, his sister tied a rakhi on his wrist in the hospital on Raksha Bandhan.

The state government has assured a compensation of Rs 51 lakh to the family, a fast-track trial, a contractual job for one member and security, they added. Elaborate security arrangements are in place in Udaipur and mobile internet services have been suspended in the wake of the communal violence on Friday, police said.

Taking precautions, all the schools and colleges were also closed by the district administration. Notably, Devraj was attacked outside his school on Friday. After the incident, the local police detained the accused and arrested his father. Protesting against the incident, members of Hindu outfits had set ablaze some cars at a motor garage and vandalised a shop in a mall. Prohibitory orders banning the assembly of people have been imposed in Udaipur.