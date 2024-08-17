Udaipur stabbing incident: Police bulldozes attacker's house after communal tensions flare-up | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE Police on high alert in Udaipur following stabbing incident

After the communal tensions gripped Rajasthan's Udaipur, the authorities on Saturday bulldozed the house of the stabber who attacked his schoolmate. Although the cause of the altercation was unknown, the incident flared up communal clashes, causing the authorities to impose Section 144 in the city.

The incident occurred at a government school in Bhattiyani Chohatta, where a Class 10 student stabbed another boy. While the immediate cause of the altercation is still under investigation, the police reported that the incident sparked violence across the city, with an angry mob pelting stones and setting three or four cars on fire.

Victim's condition is stable

The motive behind the attack is still unclear, leaving authorities and the community searching for answers. The victim was quickly rushed to the district hospital and admitted to the ICU, where he is reported to be in stable condition. Following the stabbing, tensions escalated in the area. A large crowd gathered at Madhuban, a locality in the city, to protest the violent act. In response to the growing unrest, the police imposed Section 144, prohibiting the assembly of people to maintain law and order.

"After the unfortunate incident that took place during the day, there was public outrage on the streets, leading to some incidents of vandalism," said Udaipur SP Yogesh Goyal. "We immediately decided to impose Section 144 in the city. The injured child received medical aid and is now stable," he added, noting that additional police officers have been deployed to maintain law and order.

Despite restrictions, the situation took a violent turn as a mob began pelting stones and setting vehicles on fire. Three to four cars were torched. In addition, a shopping mall in the vicinity became a target of the chaos, with its glass gates and shopfronts suffering damage from stone-pelting. The police are working to control the situation and prevent further violence. They have not yet disclosed any information about potential arrests or the identity of those involved in the rioting.

