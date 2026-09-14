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Udaipur Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: BJP takes lead of 13-7 over Congress in nagar nigam

Written By: Arushi Jaiswal
Updated:

Udaipur Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: The Udaipur Municipal Corporation election was held on September 11 across 80 wards. In the 2019 elections, the BJP won 44 seats, while the Congress secured 20.

Udaipur Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE
Udaipur Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE Image Source : India TV
Udaipur:

The counting of votes for the Udaipur Municipal Corporation election is underway, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress locked in a keen contest for control of the city's civic administration. The BJP has maintained a dominant position in Udaipur's civic politics for around three decades, making the latest election a closely watched contest to see whether Congress can break its long-standing hold.

Polling for all 80 wards was held on September 11 through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The election recorded a 69.77 per cent voter turnout, around 12 per cent higher than the previous election. A total of 410 polling stations were set up across the city, with around 4.16 lakh voters eligible to cast their ballots. The election also marked the first time that voters in 10 newly added wards exercised their franchise. 

A total of 220 candidates are contesting for seats in the Udaipur Municipal Corporation. The results will determine the composition of the new municipal corporation and the political control of Udaipur's civic body. While the BJP and Congress are engaged in direct contests across several wards, independent candidates could play a crucial role in determining the final outcome in some seats.

In the 2019 election, the Udaipur Municipal Corporation had 70 wards. The BJP won 44 seats, while the Congress secured 20. Independents won five seats, and the CPI(M) won one. With the number of wards now increased to 80, the election outcome will be closely watched to see whether the BJP can retain its dominance or whether the Congress can make gains in the civic body.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates. 

Live updates :Udaipur Municipal Corporation Election Results

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  • 10:25 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Udaipur Municipal Corporation: List of winners so far

    Ward 1: Sanjay Sharma (Congress)
    Ward 2:  Harshavardhan Singh Kelavat (Congress)
    Ward 3: Arun Tak (Congress)
    Ward 4: Snehalta Tok (Congress)
    Ward 5: Ravi Sukhwal (Congress)
    Ward 17: Punam Kunvar (Congress)
    Ward 18:  Kuldip Mehta (BJP)
    Ward 19: Kundan Chauhan (BJP)
    Ward 20:  Sajid Khan (Congress)
    Ward 33: Jatin Shrimali (BJP)
    Ward 34: Alka Gurjar (BJP)
    Ward 35: Minal Kanthaliya (BJP)
    Ward 36: Dimpal Kunvar (BJP)
    Ward 49: Dipak Nagda (BJP)
    Ward 50: Kiran Kumar Jain (BJP)
    Ward 51: Pramod Samar (BJP)
    Ward 52: Tara Suhalka (BJP)
    Ward 65: Kishanlal Bhil (Congress)
    Ward 66: Umesh Manwani (BJP)
    Ward 68: Vandana Prajapat (BJP)

  • 10:07 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Udaipur Municipal Corporation: BJP wins 13 wards, Congress bags 7

    The BJP has won 13 wards in the Udaipur Municipal Corporation, while the Congress has secured victories in seven wards as counting of votes continues in Rajasthan's urban local body elections.

  • 9:58 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Udaipur Municipal Corporation: BJP wins 10 wards, Congress bags 5

    The BJP has won 10 wards in the Udaipur Municipal Corporation, while the Congress has secured victories in five wards as counting of votes continues in Rajasthan's urban local body elections.

  • 9:27 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Udaipur Municipal Corporation: BJP leads Congress 4-2

    The BJP has taken an early lead over the Congress in the Udaipur Municipal Corporation, leading in four wards compared with the Congress' two as counting continues.

  • 9:16 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Udaipur Municipal Corporation: BJP wins Ward 44

    BJP candidate Jatin Shrimali has won Ward 44 of the Udaipur Municipal Corporation in the Rajasthan urban local body elections.

  • 9:07 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Udaipur Municipal Corporation: Congress wins Ward 17

    Poonam Kanwar, the Congress candidate from Ward 17 of the Udaipur Municipal Corporation, has won the election. She is the wife of Congress Udaipur city president Fateh Singh.

     

  • 8:52 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Congress takes early lead as counting progresses

    The Congress has taken an early lead in the Udaipur Municipal Corporation as counting of votes progresses for all 80 wards in the Rajasthan urban local body elections.

     

  • 8:45 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Udaipur Municipal Corporation: Congress wins ward 17

    The Congress has won Ward 17 of the Udaipur Municipal Corporation in the Rajasthan urban local body elections.

     

  • 8:33 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Udaipur Municipal Corporation: Congress wins ward 1

    The Congress has won Ward 1 of the Udaipur Municipal Corporation in the Rajasthan urban local body elections.

  • 8:16 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Punjab Governor Kataria skips voting

    Punjab Governor Gulabchand Kataria, who has consistently turned up to cast his vote in elections in Udaipur, did not vote in the city's municipal body elections this time. Kataria has made it a practice to participate in elections there. His absence from the polling this time, therefore, has drawn considerable attention and become a topic of discussion in Udaipur.

  • 7:59 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Counting begins across all 80 Wards

    The counting of votes for the Udaipur Municipal Corporation election began on Monday (September 14), with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress locked in a keen contest for control of the city’s civic administration.

  • 7:56 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP vs Congress in Udaipur: Can Congress break BJP's Stronghold?

    The BJP and Congress mounted an intense campaign across all 80 wards of Udaipur. The BJP is confident that the 'lotus' will bloom once again and secure the party a seventh consecutive term, while the Congress has claimed it will end the BJP's stronghold in the city this time.

  • 7:45 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Ward by list of Congress candidates

    • Ward 1 Sanjay Sharma (General)
    • Ward 2 Harshavardhan Singh Kelavat (OBC)
    • Ward 3 Arun Tak (General)
    • Ward 4 Snehalta Tok (General (Woman))
    • Ward 5 Ravi Sukhwal (General)
    • Ward 6 Ajit Singh Chaudhri (OBC)
    • Ward 7 Shankar Chandel (SC)
    • Ward 8 Rukhsar Khan (General (Woman))
    • Ward 9 Harsha Panvar (SC)
    • Ward 10 Rajendra Sharma (General)
    • Ward 11 Dharmesh Prajapat (OBC)
    • Ward 12 Yashwanta Joshi (General)
    • Ward 13 Usha Gameti (ST (Woman))
    • Ward 14 Siddhartha Soni (OBC)
    • Ward 15 Pratik Nagar (General)
    • Ward 16 Ram Murti Dhabhai (General (Woman))
    • Ward 17 Punam Kunvar (General (Woman))
    • Ward 18 Mitesh Vaishnav (General)
    • Ward 19 Raghav Chaplot (General)
    • Ward 20 Sajid Khan (General)
    • Ward 21 Rahul Mali (OBC)
    • Ward 22 Hidayat Tulla (OBC)
    • Ward 23 Chetan Lauhar (OBC)
    • Ward 24 Dipika Kumavat (General)
    • Ward 25 Do Neha Kumavat (General)
    • Ward 26 Rajesh Kumar Khatri (General)
    • Ward 27 Ritu Mehta (General (Woman))
    • Ward 28 Mahima Chug (General)
    • Ward 29 Nina Agraval (General)
    • Ward 30 Rohit Meghwal (SC)
    • Ward 31 Hina Kosar Bano Pathan (General (Woman))
    • Ward 32 Lokesh Meghwal (SC)
    • Ward 33 Dipak Jain (General)
    • Ward 34 Prerna Suhalka (OBC (Woman))
    • Ward 35 Shalini Parashar (General (Woman))
    • Ward 36 Anu Meghwal (General (Woman))
    • Ward 37 Lakshmi Narayan Meghwal (SC)
    • Ward 38 Mina Bano (OBC (Woman))
    • Ward 39 Anil Joshi (General)
    • Ward 40 Dipika Bhojak (General (Woman))
    • Ward 41 Meghraj (ST)
    • Ward 42 Khushi Gameti (ST (Woman))
    • Ward 43 Shankar Lal Gameti (ST)
    • Ward 44 Dinesh Chandra Chaubisa (General)
    • Ward 45 Pankaj Sukhwal (General)
    • Ward 46 Kuldip Mali (General)
    • Ward 47 Shanta Devi Baroliya (General)
    • Ward 48 Nana Lal Sudhar (OBC)
    • Ward 49 Shyam Sudanr Gurjar (General)
    • Ward 50 Yuvraj Singh Jhala (General)
    • Ward 51 Gajendra Singh Shaktavat (General)
    • Ward 52 Vanita Chorriya (General (Woman))
    • Ward 53 Manoj Kumar Bharariya (General)
    • Ward 54 Amit Shrivastav (General)
    • Ward 55 Jesika Rav (OBC (Woman))
    • Ward 56 Priyanka Garga (General)
    • Ward 57 Prem Devi (General (Woman))
    • Ward 58 Mira Bai (General (Woman))
    • Ward 59 Viniya Salwiya (SC (Woman))
    • Ward 60 Premalta Palival (General (Woman))
    • Ward 61 Sima Dangi (OBC (Woman))
    • Ward 62 Savita Gameti (ST (Woman))
    • Ward 63 Ishwar Singh Devda (General)
    • Ward 64 Jogendra Singh Shaktavat (General)
    • Ward 65 Kishanlal Bhil (ST)
    • Ward 66 Satyendra Chaudhri (General)
    • Ward 67 Maina Devi (SC (Woman))
    • Ward 68 Shephali Sahu (OBC (Woman))
    • Ward 69 Kiran Palival (General (Woman))
    • Ward 70 Shipra Upadhyay (General)
    • Ward 71 Ramchandra Telar (OBC)
    • Ward 72 Devilal Chaudhri (OBC)
    • Ward 73 Hitanshi Sharma (General (Woman))
    • Ward 74 Mithulal Dangi (OBC)
    • Ward 75 Tulsiram Lauhar (General)
    • Ward 76 Indra Dangi (General (Woman))
    • Ward 77 Bhim Shankar (ST)
    • Ward 78 Ramesh Dangi (General)
    • Ward 79 Babu Lal Gameti (ST)
    • Ward 80 Yogesh Pushkarna (General)
  • 7:35 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Ward by list of BJP candidates

    • Ward 1 Dipak Sharma (General)
    • Ward 2 Lakshman Mali (OBC)
    • Ward 3 Girish Shrimali (General)
    • Ward 4 Sandhya Sethi (General (Woman))
    • Ward 5 Akash Jain (Vagrecha) (General)
    • Ward 6 Dalpat Soni (OBC)
    • Ward 7 Gajendra Chauhan (SC)
    • Ward 8 Shama Parwin (General (Woman))
    • Ward 9 Mina Bandhu (SC)
    • Ward 10 Satish Sharma (General)
    • Ward 11 Bhanvar Lal Gayri (OBC)
    • Ward 12 Babu Lal Nagori (General)
    • Ward 13 Ratan Bai (ST (Woman))
    • Ward 14 Shankar Lal Kasara (OBC)
    • Ward 15 Kailash Chandra Soni (General)
    • Ward 16 Sumitra Nagda (General (Woman))
    • Ward 17 Mina Chauhan (General (Woman))
    • Ward 18 Kuldip Mehta (General)
    • Ward 19 Kundan Chauhan (General)
    • Ward 20 Mohammad Shaphik (General)
    • Ward 21 Bheru Lal Bhoi (OBC)
    • Ward 22 Harish Kumavat (OBC)
    • Ward 23 Manoj Sahu (OBC)
    • Ward 24 Paras Singhwi (General)
    • Ward 25 Lokesh Sahu (General)
    • Ward 26 Rajendra Parihar (General)
    • Ward 27 Nidhi Godha (General (Woman))
    • Ward 28 Vijay Ahuja (General)
    • Ward 29 Vaibhav Bhandari (General)
    • Ward 30 Madhuri Rathaur (SC)
    • Ward 31 Nasrin Bano (General (Woman))
    • Ward 32 Kamlesh Salwi (SC)
    • Ward 33 Jatin Shrimali (General)
    • Ward 34 Alka Gurjar (OBC (Woman))
    • Ward 35 Minal Kanthaliya (General (Woman))
    • Ward 36 Dimpal Kunvar (General (Woman))
    • Ward 37 Prakash Meghwal (SC)
    • Ward 38 Prajna Patidar (OBC (Woman))
    • Ward 39 Jitendra Singh Shaktavat (General)
    • Ward 40 Suman Agraval (General (Woman))
    • Ward 41 Sohan Lal Gameti (ST)
    • Ward 42 Lila Gameti (ST (Woman))
    • Ward 43 Ramesh Chandra Gameti (ST)
    • Ward 44 Ashish Kothari (General)
    • Ward 45 Dinesh Chandra Bhatta (General)
    • Ward 46 Tilak Menariya (General)
    • Ward 47 Lata Nayak (General)
    • Ward 48 Mahesh Puri Goswami (OBC)
    • Ward 49 Dipak Nagda (General)
    • Ward 50 Kiran Kumar Jain (General)
    • Ward 51 Pramod Samar (General)
    • Ward 52 Tara Suhalka (General (Woman))
    • Ward 53 Yashwanta (General)
    • Ward 54 Rajendra Gakhreja (General)
    • Ward 55 Vishakha Khavas (OBC (Woman))
    • Ward 56 Pradip Vijaywargiy (General)
    • Ward 57 Nirmala Palival (General (Woman))
    • Ward 58 Amita Gaur (General (Woman))
    • Ward 59 Sarika Salwi (SC (Woman))
    • Ward 60 Sushma (General (Woman))
    • Ward 61 Lila Dangi (OBC (Woman))
    • Ward 62 Indra Gameti (ST (Woman))
    • Ward 63 Kishor Singh Devra (General)
    • Ward 64 Ashok Kumar Nagda (General)
    • Ward 65 Narayan Lal Gameti (ST)
    • Ward 66 Umesh Manwani (General)
    • Ward 67 Nisha Salwi (SC (Woman))
    • Ward 68 Vandana Prajapat (OBC (Woman))
    • Ward 69 Rachna Sharma (General (Woman))
    • Ward 70 Virendra Singh Sisodiya (General)
    • Ward 71 Yogesh Kumavat (OBC)
    • Ward 72 Naresh Vaishnav (OBC)
    • Ward 73 Lavli Jain (General (Woman))
    • Ward 74 Pankaj Borana (OBC)
    • Ward 75 Mahendra Singh Shekhavat (General)
    • Ward 76 Kavita Joshi (General (Woman))
    • Ward 77 Durga Lal (ST)
    • Ward 78 Atul Chandaliya (General)
    • Ward 79 Santosh Mina (ST)
    • Ward 80 Pratap Singh Rathaur (General)
  • 6:12 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP vs Congress in Udaipur

    The BJP and Congress are engaged in a direct contest in several wards, while independent candidates could upset the electoral calculations of the two major parties in a number of seats.The election outcome will be closely watched to see whether the BJP can retain its dominance or whether Congress can make gains in the civic body.

  • 6:12 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Udaipur Nagar Nigam Election Result 2019

    In the 2019 election, the Udaipur Municipal Corporation had 70 wards. The BJP won 44 seats, while the Congress secured 20. Independents won five seats, and the CPI(M) won one. 

    • BJP: 44
    • Congress: 20
    • Independents: 05
    • CPI-M: 01
  • 6:11 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    69.77% voter turnout

    Polling for all 80 wards was held on September 11 through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The election recorded a 69.77 per cent voter turnout, around 12 per cent higher than the previous election. A total of 410 polling stations were set up across the city, with around 4.16 lakh voters eligible to cast their ballots. The election also marked the first time that voters in 10 newly added wards exercised their franchise. 

  • 6:11 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Polling was held on September 11

    Polling for the Udaipur Municipal Corporation across 80 wards was held on September 11, with around 4.16 lakh voters eligible to cast their ballots. The results will determine the composition of the new municipal corporation and the political control of Udaipur's civic body. In several wards, the BJP and Congress are engaged in a direct contest, while independent candidates could influence the final outcome in some seats.

     

  • 6:11 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

    The counting of votes for the Udaipur Municipal Corporation election will begin at 8 am on Monday (September 14) with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress locked in a keen contest for control of the city's civic administration.

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