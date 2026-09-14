Udaipur Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: BJP takes lead of 13-7 over Congress in nagar nigam

Udaipur:

The counting of votes for the Udaipur Municipal Corporation election is underway, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress locked in a keen contest for control of the city's civic administration. The BJP has maintained a dominant position in Udaipur's civic politics for around three decades, making the latest election a closely watched contest to see whether Congress can break its long-standing hold.

Polling for all 80 wards was held on September 11 through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The election recorded a 69.77 per cent voter turnout, around 12 per cent higher than the previous election. A total of 410 polling stations were set up across the city, with around 4.16 lakh voters eligible to cast their ballots. The election also marked the first time that voters in 10 newly added wards exercised their franchise.

A total of 220 candidates are contesting for seats in the Udaipur Municipal Corporation. The results will determine the composition of the new municipal corporation and the political control of Udaipur's civic body. While the BJP and Congress are engaged in direct contests across several wards, independent candidates could play a crucial role in determining the final outcome in some seats.

In the 2019 election, the Udaipur Municipal Corporation had 70 wards. The BJP won 44 seats, while the Congress secured 20. Independents won five seats, and the CPI(M) won one. With the number of wards now increased to 80, the election outcome will be closely watched to see whether the BJP can retain its dominance or whether the Congress can make gains in the civic body.

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