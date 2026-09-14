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Udaipur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners

Written By: Arushi Jaiswal
Published: ,Updated:

Udaipur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: The polling for the Udaipur Municipal Council Election was held on September 11 across all 80 wards. Scroll down to check the complete list of ward and party-wise winners.

Udaipur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026
Udaipur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Image Source : India TV
Udaipur:

The counting of votes for the Udaipur Municipal Corporation election is underway, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Congress in most of the wards. Polling for all 80 wards was held on September 11 through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The election recorded a 69.77 per cent voter turnout, around 12 per cent higher than the previous election. A total of 410 polling stations were set up across the city, with around 4.16 lakh voters eligible to cast their ballots. The election also marked the first time that voters in 10 newly added wards exercised their franchise.

Here is the complete list of winners of the Udaipur Municipal Council Election:

Ward No. Winning candidate Party
1. Sanjay Sharma  Congress
2. Harshavardhan Singh Kelavat Congress
3. Arun Tak Congress
4. Snehalta Tok Congress
5. Akash Jain​  BJP
6.  Ajit Singh Chaudhri  Congress
7. Shankar Chandel Congress
8. Rukhsar Khan Congress
9.    
10.    
11. Kamlesh Borana IND
12.    
13.    
14.    
15.    
16.    
17. Punam Kunvar Congress
18. Kuldip Mehta BJP
19. Kundan Chauhan BJP
20. Sajid Khan Congress
21. Rahul Mali Congress
22. Hidayat Tulla Congress
23. Manoj Sahu BJP
24. Paras Singhwi  BJP
25. Lokesh Sahu BJP
26.    
27. Nidhi Godha  BJP
28.    
29.    
30.    
31.    
32.    
33. Jatin Shrimali  BJP
34. Alka Gurjar BJP
35. Minal Kanthaliya BJP
36. Dimpal Kunvar BJP
37. Lakshmi Narayan Meghwal Congress
38. Mina Bano Congress
39. Jitendra Singh Shaktavat  BJP
40. Suman Agraval BJP
41.    
42.    
43.    
44.    
45.    
46.    
47.    
48.    
49. Dipak Nagda  BJP
50.  Kiran Kumar Jain BJP
51.  Pramod Samar BJP
52. Tara Suhalka  BJP
53.    
54.    
55. Vishakha Khavas BJP
56. Pradip Vijaywargiy  BJP
57. Nirmala Palival BJP
58.    
59.    
60.    
61.    
62.    
63.    
64.    
65. Kishanlal Bhil  Congress
66. Umesh Manwani  BJP
67.    
68. Vandana Prajapat  BJP
69.    
70. Virendra Singh Sisodiya BJP
71.    
72. Naresh Vaishnav  BJP
73. Hitanshi Sharma Congress
74. Pankaj Borana BJP
75. Mahendra Singh Shekhavat  BJP
76.    
77.    
78.    
79.    
80.    

What happened in the 2019 elections?

In the 2019 election, the Udaipur Municipal Corporation had 70 wards. The BJP won 44 seats, while the Congress secured 20. Independents won five seats, and the CPI(M) won one.  

  • BJP: 44
  • Congress: 20
  • Independent: 5
  •  CPI(M): 1
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