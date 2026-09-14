Udaipur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners

Udaipur:

The counting of votes for the Udaipur Municipal Corporation election is underway, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Congress in most of the wards. Polling for all 80 wards was held on September 11 through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The election recorded a 69.77 per cent voter turnout, around 12 per cent higher than the previous election. A total of 410 polling stations were set up across the city, with around 4.16 lakh voters eligible to cast their ballots. The election also marked the first time that voters in 10 newly added wards exercised their franchise.

Here is the complete list of winners of the Udaipur Municipal Council Election:

Ward No. Winning candidate Party 1. Sanjay Sharma Congress 2. Harshavardhan Singh Kelavat Congress 3. Arun Tak Congress 4. Snehalta Tok Congress 5. Akash Jain​ BJP 6. Ajit Singh Chaudhri Congress 7. Shankar Chandel Congress 8. Rukhsar Khan Congress 9. 10. 11. Kamlesh Borana IND 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. Punam Kunvar Congress 18. Kuldip Mehta BJP 19. Kundan Chauhan BJP 20. Sajid Khan Congress 21. Rahul Mali Congress 22. Hidayat Tulla Congress 23. Manoj Sahu BJP 24. Paras Singhwi BJP 25. Lokesh Sahu BJP 26. 27. Nidhi Godha BJP 28. 29. 30. 31. 32. 33. Jatin Shrimali BJP 34. Alka Gurjar BJP 35. Minal Kanthaliya BJP 36. Dimpal Kunvar BJP 37. Lakshmi Narayan Meghwal Congress 38. Mina Bano Congress 39. Jitendra Singh Shaktavat BJP 40. Suman Agraval BJP 41. 42. 43. 44. 45. 46. 47. 48. 49. Dipak Nagda BJP 50. Kiran Kumar Jain BJP 51. Pramod Samar BJP 52. Tara Suhalka BJP 53. 54. 55. Vishakha Khavas BJP 56. Pradip Vijaywargiy BJP 57. Nirmala Palival BJP 58. 59. 60. 61. 62. 63. 64. 65. Kishanlal Bhil Congress 66. Umesh Manwani BJP 67. 68. Vandana Prajapat BJP 69. 70. Virendra Singh Sisodiya BJP 71. 72. Naresh Vaishnav BJP 73. Hitanshi Sharma Congress 74. Pankaj Borana BJP 75. Mahendra Singh Shekhavat BJP 76. 77. 78. 79. 80.

What happened in the 2019 elections?

In the 2019 election, the Udaipur Municipal Corporation had 70 wards. The BJP won 44 seats, while the Congress secured 20. Independents won five seats, and the CPI(M) won one.