Udaipur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners

The counting of votes for the Udaipur Municipal Corporation election is underway, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Congress in most of the wards. Polling for all 80 wards was held on September 11 through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The election recorded a 69.77 per cent voter turnout, around 12 per cent higher than the previous election. A total of 410 polling stations were set up across the city, with around 4.16 lakh voters eligible to cast their ballots. The election also marked the first time that voters in 10 newly added wards exercised their franchise.
Here is the complete list of winners of the Udaipur Municipal Council Election:
|Ward No.
|Winning candidate
|Party
|1.
|Sanjay Sharma
|Congress
|2.
|Harshavardhan Singh Kelavat
|Congress
|3.
|Arun Tak
|Congress
|4.
|Snehalta Tok
|Congress
|5.
|Akash Jain
|BJP
|6.
|Ajit Singh Chaudhri
|Congress
|7.
|Shankar Chandel
|Congress
|8.
|Rukhsar Khan
|Congress
|9.
|10.
|11.
|Kamlesh Borana
|IND
|12.
|13.
|14.
|15.
|16.
|17.
|Punam Kunvar
|Congress
|18.
|Kuldip Mehta
|BJP
|19.
|Kundan Chauhan
|BJP
|20.
|Sajid Khan
|Congress
|21.
|Rahul Mali
|Congress
|22.
|Hidayat Tulla
|Congress
|23.
|Manoj Sahu
|BJP
|24.
|Paras Singhwi
|BJP
|25.
|Lokesh Sahu
|BJP
|26.
|27.
|Nidhi Godha
|BJP
|28.
|29.
|30.
|31.
|32.
|33.
|Jatin Shrimali
|BJP
|34.
|Alka Gurjar
|BJP
|35.
|Minal Kanthaliya
|BJP
|36.
|Dimpal Kunvar
|BJP
|37.
|Lakshmi Narayan Meghwal
|Congress
|38.
|Mina Bano
|Congress
|39.
|Jitendra Singh Shaktavat
|BJP
|40.
|Suman Agraval
|BJP
|41.
|42.
|43.
|44.
|45.
|46.
|47.
|48.
|49.
|Dipak Nagda
|BJP
|50.
|Kiran Kumar Jain
|BJP
|51.
|Pramod Samar
|BJP
|52.
|Tara Suhalka
|BJP
|53.
|54.
|55.
|Vishakha Khavas
|BJP
|56.
|Pradip Vijaywargiy
|BJP
|57.
|Nirmala Palival
|BJP
|58.
|59.
|60.
|61.
|62.
|63.
|64.
|65.
|Kishanlal Bhil
|Congress
|66.
|Umesh Manwani
|BJP
|67.
|68.
|Vandana Prajapat
|BJP
|69.
|70.
|Virendra Singh Sisodiya
|BJP
|71.
|72.
|Naresh Vaishnav
|BJP
|73.
|Hitanshi Sharma
|Congress
|74.
|Pankaj Borana
|BJP
|75.
|Mahendra Singh Shekhavat
|BJP
|76.
|77.
|78.
|79.
|80.
What happened in the 2019 elections?
In the 2019 election, the Udaipur Municipal Corporation had 70 wards. The BJP won 44 seats, while the Congress secured 20. Independents won five seats, and the CPI(M) won one.
- BJP: 44
- Congress: 20
- Independent: 5
- CPI(M): 1