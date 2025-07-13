Kanhaiyalal's wife Jashoda urges PM Modi to intervene in 'Udaipur Files' release stay Udaipur Files movie: Kanhaiyalal was allegedly murdered by Mohammad Riyaz Attari and Ghaus Mohammad on June 28, 2022. The gruesome killing had sparked national outrage and raised concerns over religious extremism and law enforcement delays.

Udaipur:

The Delhi High Court has issued a stay on the release of Udaipur Files, a film based on the 2022 murder of Kanhaiyalal, a tailor in Udaipur. The movie was scheduled for release on July 11. The court also directed the petitioners to present their concerns to the Central government within two days.

Victim’s family seeks justice and visibility

Following the court order, Kanhaiyalal’s wife, Jashoda, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging his intervention to ensure the film’s release. She emphasized that the movie simply narrates the incident of her husband's killing and contains “nothing wrong.”

“I have seen the film myself. It is just the story of his murder,” Jashoda stated in her letter. She expressed concern that powerful legal and religious entities, including prominent lawyer Kapil Sibal and some Muslim organisations, were behind the legal action to block the film.

Request to meet PM Modi

Along with her appeal, Jashoda also requested a personal meeting with the Prime Minister for herself and her two sons. She emphasised the need for their story to be heard and acknowledged at the highest level.

Pending justice raises concerns

Kanhaiyalal’s son, Yash Teli, echoed the family's frustration, saying, “My father’s killers have not yet been punished. The case has been pending for three years. When will we get justice?”

Background of the case

Kanhaiyalal was allegedly murdered by Mohammad Riyaz Attari and Ghaus Mohammad on June 28, 2022. The gruesome killing had sparked national outrage and raised concerns over religious extremism and law enforcement delays.

The film, Udaipur Files, attempts to recount this incident, which the family believes deserves public attention, not censorship.