Two new Vande Bharat Express likely to be launched for Rajasthan soon, read full plan of Indian Railways The proposed Vande Bharat Express train service between Bikaner and Delhi will cut travel time to 6 hours and 20 minutes and will save around 90 minutes of time.

Jaipur: Here comes another piece of update for the Vande Bharat Express train passengers. The Indian Railways is making plans to launch two new Vande Bharat express trains for North Western Railways (NWR). Once launched, these two trains will run from Bikaner to Delhi via Churu-Ratangarh-Loharu and the second from Jaipur to Jodhpur via Ajmer.

Travel time from Bikaner to Delhi to be reduced

A senior NWR officer told TOI that the proposed Vande Bharat service between Bikaner and Delhi will cut travel time to 6 hours and 20 minutes and will save around 90 minutes of time. He stated that the railway board has already issued a provisional schedule for the train.

Vande Bharat Express: Check proposed schedule

After the Indian Railways launches the Vande Bharat Express trains, the first train will give Bikaner direct connectivity to Delhi. According to proposed schedule, the first train will leave Bikaner at 5.55am and reach Delhi by 12.15pm, and on the return, will leave from Delhi at 4.30pm and arrive in Bikaner at 10.50pm.

Giving further details he stated that the whole concept of Vande Bharat is to provide rail connectivity that allows a passenger to travel to a destination and return on the same day. He added that a detailed timetable will be planned in a similar way for the train passengers.

Apart from this, the North Western Railways is also planning to introduce another Vande Bharat between Jaipur and Jodhpur in the next few months. And i this regard the Railways is considering whether it should be Jodhpur-New Delhi via Jaipur or from Jaipur to Jodhpur.

Giving more details, Captain Shashi Kiran, chief PRO, NWR, told TOI that the Railways is constantly striving to give passengers better connectivity to various places and these new Vande Bharat trains will be introduced one the approval of the railway ministry is done. Right now, one special train runs on Jaipur-Udaipur-Jaipur, Ajmer-Delhi-Ajmer via Jaipur, Bhagat Ki Kothi-Sabarmati, and Udaipur-Agra Cantt routes.