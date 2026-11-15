Two arrested over Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar railway track blast, police suspect Pakistan's ISI link

Jaipur:

Two people, including a woman, were arrested in connection with a blast on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway line near 50 GB village in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, officials said. The accused, identified as Devendra Singh and Mahakdeep Kaur, both residents of Gurdaspur in Punjab, were arrested in a joint operation involving the Rajasthan ATS, Rajasthan Police and Gurdaspur Police. They have been brought to Rajasthan for questioning.

This development came following an investigation by the district police with input from security agencies. The blast occurred on November 3.

Blast carried out on instructions of Pakistan-based handler

According to the police, Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, was behind the blast on the railway track in Sri Ganganagar. The ISI had conspired to blow up an entire passenger train by planting an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) on the railway track. According to police, a Pakistan-based handler identified as 'Shah'----based in Pakistan---had assigned the two accused the task of carrying out the explosion on the railway track in Sri Ganganagar.

Investigators suspect that Mahakdeep Kaur and Devinder Singh carried out the explosion on the railway track on the instructions of their alleged Pakistan-based handler. Police state that the ISI was the mastermind behind the entire conspiracy. The objective was to target a passenger train by planting an IED on the tracks. However, the plot did not fully succeed, and a major tragedy was averted.

Funds sent from Pakistan

Police investigations have also uncovered that money was transferred from Pakistan into a bank account belonging to Mahakdeep Kaur. Furthermore, weapons were also supplied to them from Pakistan.

The police have recovered two pistols and 46 cartridges from the arrested individuals. The agencies are now examining how the money and weapons were transferred from Pakistan to the accused and identifying other people who may be part of the alleged network.

The blast on the railway track in Sri Ganganagar took place on November 3. According to the investigation, the accused had allegedly planted explosives with the intention of targeting a passenger train. However, the train had passed through the spot before the explosion occurred. As a result, passengers escaped unharmed and a major accident was averted.

Following the arrest of the two accused, investigating agencies are searching for other people suspected of being involved in the alleged conspiracy.

Police have reportedly detained several individuals suspected of assisting the accused and are questioning them.

Investigators are trying to establish how the plot was planned, how instructions were allegedly received from Pakistan and who else was involved. More arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.

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Pakistan terror link, sleeper cell angle being probed after blast at railway track in Sri Ganganagar