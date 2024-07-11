SpiceJet staff arrested after she allegedly slaps CISF jawan, airlines alleges sexual harassment

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL PIC A plane of Spicejet

A SpiceJet staff was arrested Thursday after she allegedly slapped a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel during an argument over security screening. However, SpiceJet, in a statement defended its employee alleging she was subjected to sexual harassment, threatening legal action against the security personnel.

Anuradha Rani, a food supervisor with the airline, was entering the airport along with other staff through the “vehicle gate” around 4 am when she was stopped by Assistant Sub Inspector Giriraj Prasad for not having valid permission to use that gate, police and CISF officials said.

She was then asked to undergo screening at the nearby entrance for airline crew, but there were no female CISF personnel available at the time, CISF officials claimed.

Jaipur airport SHO Ral Lal said the ASI called for a female colleague for the security check, but the argument escalated and the SpiceJet employee slapped him.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet came out with a different version of the incident.

"Today, an unfortunate incident occurred at Jaipur Airport involving a SpiceJet female security staff member and a male CISF personnel. While escorting a catering vehicle at the steel gate, our female security staff member, who had a valid airport entry pass issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), India’s civil aviation security regulator, was subjected to inappropriate and unacceptable language by the CISF personnel, including asking her to come and meet him after his duty hours at his home. SpiceJet is taking immediate legal action in this serious case of sexual harassment against its female employee and has approached the local police. We stand firmly by our employee and are committed to providing her with full support," said SpiceJet spokesperson in a statement.

The Jaipur airport SHO said that a case has been registered against the food supervisor under sections 121 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 132 (assaulting public servant) of Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The SHO said that on the basis of a complaint by the ASI, Anuradha Rani has been arrested and the matter is being investigated.

(With agency inputs)

