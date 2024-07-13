SpiceJet employee arrested for slapping CISF personnel alleges sexual harassment

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Spicejet employee recounts details from the incident day

A SpiceJet employee, who was arrested for slapping an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Jaipur Airport on Thursday, has alleged that she acted in self-defense against sexual harassment.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, the SpiceJet staff member recounted the events leading up to the altercation. "I report for duty at the same time every day. Like every day, at 4:30 am on July 11, I was doing my work when ASI Giriraj Prasad approached me and made inappropriate comments. He said, ‘Give us a chance to take care of you (Humey bhi apna seva-paani ka mauka do)’," she stated.

The staff member further alleged that when she asked for a female constable to conduct a frisking, ASI Prasad continued his inappropriate remarks. "He said, 'How much money will you charge for a night (Ek raat rukne ka kya logi)?' and 'Listen to me, you'll feel better. Your work will get done quickly.' When I threatened to file a police complaint, he responded, 'You can’t do anything to me. I have seen a lot of women like you. I'll get you fired (Tumhare jaisi bazaaru aurat maine bohot dekhi hai, tumhey naukri se nikalwa dunga).'"

Significantly, the altercation between the Spicejet employee and the CISF personnel first came to notice after the video of the incident, went viral on social media. The video showed the SpiceJet employee slapping ASI Prasad, for which the latter claimed happened over an argument about security screening at the airport. However, the claims were firmly refuted by the SpiceJet employee.



SpiceJet extends support to employee

Meanwhile, amid the arrest of its employee, SpiceJet has come out in full support of her. In an official statement, the airline detailed the harassment their employee faced and their intention to take immediate legal action. "Today, an unfortunate incident occurred at Jaipur Airport involving a SpiceJet female security staff member and a male CISF personnel. While escorting a catering vehicle at the steel gate, our female security staff member, who had a valid airport entry pass issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), India’s civil aviation security regulator, was subjected to inappropriate and unacceptable language by the CISF personnel, including asking her to come and meet him after his duty hours at his home. SpiceJet is taking immediate legal action in this serious case of sexual harassment against its female employee and has approached the local police. We stand firmly by our employee and are committed to providing her with full support," said a SpiceJet spokesperson.



