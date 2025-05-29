Security agencies detain government employee on charges of suspicion in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer Rajasthan: According to sources, despite being a government employee, Shakur Khan travelled to Pakistan without informing his department.

Jaisalmer:

According to reports, security agencies conducted a major operation in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Wednesday (May 28). The authorities detained a suspicious individual who is reportedly a government employee. He had travelled to Pakistan some time ago and has been detained based on suspicion.

The suspect has been identified as Shakur Khan. According to sources, he is a resident of Mangliyon Ki Dhani, near Baroda village. Shakur Khan is the son of Dale Khan and has been taken into custody.

The Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) is currently questioning the detainee. All investigative agencies are conducting a joint interrogation. Major revelations are expected following the questioning. According to sources, despite being a government employee, Shakur Khan travelled to Pakistan without informing his department.

Civil defence mock drill postponed in Gujarat

The civil defence mock drill, earlier scheduled for May 29, has been postponed due to administrative reasons. However, the dates for the same are yet to be announced. A statement released by Gujarat Information Department read, "It is hereby intimated that the Civil Defence Exercise 'Operation Shield', which was planned to be held on May 29, 2025, is hereby postponed due to administrative reasons. It is requested that necessary directions to all the Controllers of Civil Defence and other stakeholders, may be issued accordingly. Next dates for the exercise shall be issued subsequently."

Additionally, the civil defence exercise has also been postponed in Rajasthan and Union Territory of Chandigarh. Earlier on Wednesday, as per the orders from the Government of India and under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, a civil defence exercise was scheduled to be conducted in Gujarat on Thursday at 5:00 pm. Regarding Operation Shield mock drill, Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department (Gujarat), Jayanti Ravi, on Wednesday, virtually reviewed preparations made by the district administration. Along with this, she also gave necessary instructions to all the District Collectors for successfull implementation of the mock drill.

Further, Jayanti Ravi said that during this exercise, various actions like ensuring the readiness of the local administration regarding civil security; taking the services of young volunteers like NCC, NSS, Bharat Scout and Guide; setting up a hotline between the Air Force and the Civil Security Control Room regarding enemy aircraft and missile attacks; activating the air raid siren; ensuring complete darkness and ensuring public safety and their property will be taken.

Operation Sindoor targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, including one Nepalese national.