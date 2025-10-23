SDM Chhotu Lal Sharma, who slapped a petrol pump employee in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara, suspended The incident was reported on Tuesday when Chhotu Lal Sharma, currently posted as sub-divisional magistrate in Pratapgarh, was involved in a heated altercation with a staffer of a petrol pump that also sells CNG.

Jaipur:

Taking strong action against the officer, the Rajasthan government on Thursday suspended SDM Chhotu Lal Sharma – who had slapped a petrol pump employee in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, three petrol pump employees were arrested in Bhilwara's Jaswantpura area in connection with a slapping incident involving an RAS officer.

SDM Chhotu Lal Sharma slaps petrol pump staff

The incident was reported on Tuesday when Chhotu Lal Sharma, currently posted as sub-divisional magistrate in Pratapgarh, was involved in a heated altercation with a staffer of a petrol pump that also sells CNG.

The argument broke out following a dispute over filling CNG in another car before the officer's car. According to police, Sharma objected to the staffer filling CNG in another car, arguing that his car should be filled first because he arrived earlier.

Petrol pump staff retaliates too

During this, another petrol pump employee intervened, but the officer slapped him. This led to the employee retaliating with a slap, too.

The entire incident was captured on the petrol pump's CCTV cameras. The video of the altercation surfaced on Wednesday.

Three pump employees arrested

Police said that three pump employees — Deepak Mali, Prabhu Lal Kumawat and Raja Sharma — have been arrested in connection with the incident. The matter is being further investigated.

