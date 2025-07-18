Rajasthan: School van trapped in flood after pond bursts in Rajsamand, kids seen crying for help | VIDEO A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media, showing the horrifying moments as children trapped inside the van struggled to escape. Some of them climbed a nearby tree to avoid rising floodwaters and could be seen pleading for help.

Jaipur:

Heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district on Friday, especially in the Kumbhalgarh region wherein a school van got trapped in a sudden flood caused by the breaching of the Lakhela pond embankment. As per details, the incident occurred near Hotel Lake LP on Udaipur Road. As the pond overflowed, a strong surge of water swept through the Kelwara area in which the school van got trapped. The van was carrying 10 children at the time of the incident and two of them climbed a nearby tree in a desperate attempt to save themselves. Following the incident, rescue teams rushed to the scene and launched an operation, successfully evacuating all the children and school staff safely.

Children seen climbing trees, pleading for help

A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media, showing the horrifying moments as children trapped inside the van struggled to escape. Some of them climbed a nearby tree to avoid rising floodwaters and could be seen pleading for help. The van quickly began filling with water which prompted panic among the children and staff, who screamed in fear.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Mentally challenged woman swept away by flood

Earlier in the day, a mentally challenged woman was swept away by water from a bridge on the Parshuram Mahadev road. Eyewitnesses tried to rescue her but were unsuccessful. Due to the intense downpour, the Kumbhalgarh–Sayra road has been closed. The district administration has issued an alert and deployed civil defence teams at both incident sites.

IMD predicts heavy rain in multiple districts

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of Rajasthan on Friday due to a low-pressure system. According to IMD, districts in the Kota, Ajmer, and Jodhpur divisions are likely to witness intense to extremely heavy rainfall. Jaipur, Udaipur, and Bharatpur divisions may also see isolated heavy showers. The department has indicated that rainfall activity across the state is expected to reduce starting July 20.

