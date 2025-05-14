Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh stadium gets bomb threat mail for third time in a week, sports council chief reacts The threatening email, ominously titled "Bomb Blast in SMS Stadium," has once again prompted heightened alert among authorities, though previous threats have turned out to be hoaxes.

Jaipur:

The Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Stadium in Rajasthan's Jaipur received a bomb threat for the third time in a week on Tuesday, intensifying security concerns around the prominent sports venue. The threatening email, ominously titled "Bomb Blast in SMS Stadium," has once again prompted heightened alert among authorities, though previous threats have turned out to be hoaxes.

Speaking to the media in this regard, Neeraj K Pawan, President of the Rajasthan Sports Council, said, "The email we received today seems to be the work of a deranged individual. We don't believe it's a serious threat. There have been two similar cases in the past. This time, however, the email includes mobile numbers, which have been handed over to the police for investigation."

As per information, authorities remain on high alert and a comprehensive search operation is underway throughout the stadium premises. Security forces are also inspecting every corner of the facility to ensure the safety of the public and players.

Notably, on May 8, a similar threat was sent via email, warning that the stadium would be blown up to avenge "Operation Sindoor"—a recent counter-terror operation launched by the Indian Army that destroyed terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The email hinted at retaliation for the military action, triggering heightened security responses.

Operation Sindoor: India strikes back with precision

It should be noted here that India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a strong retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. The precision strikes targeted multiple terrorist bases deep inside Pakistan. In response, Pakistan attempted to hit back on May 8, 9, and 10—but was met with a fierce and calculated counteroffensive by Indian armed forces. The intense four-day exchange of drone and missile fire caused significant damage to Pakistan's military infrastructure. Eventually, a desperate Islamabad sought a ceasefire, and hostilities were paused following a conversation between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both nations.

