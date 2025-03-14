Refuses Holi colours, choked to death: Shocking murder in Rajasthan's Dausa A 25-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death in Rajasthan’s Dausa district after refusing to play Holi with three men who forcibly tried to apply colours on him.

A 25-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death in Rajasthan's Dausa district after he refused to let three men apply Holi colours on him, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Ralwas village, when three men — identified as Ashok, Bablu and Kaluram — arrived at a local library where the victim, Hansraj, was studying for competitive exams.

When Hansraj refused to be smeared with colours, the trio allegedly began assaulting him. "They kicked him, beat him with belts, and eventually one of them strangled him to death," said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dinesh Agarwal.

Following the incident, enraged family members and villagers staged a protest with Hansraj’s body, blocking the national highway in the area. The protest, which continued till 1 am on Thursday, disrupted traffic for several hours. The demonstrators demanded a compensation of ₹50 lakh for the victim’s family, a government job for one family member, and the immediate arrest of the three accused. The highway was finally cleared after police assured action and intervention.

