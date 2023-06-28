Rajasthan: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address rally, meet ex-soldiers today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Rajasthan: Rajnath Singh to address rally, meet ex-soldiers today

Rajnath Singh in Rajasthan: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be making a visit to Rajasthan's Barmer district today (June 28) where he will address a public rally and also interact with ex-soldiers. A huge gathering has been organised in the district's Shergarh Assembly constituency area in Balesar which will be addressed by Singh.

He will highlight the works and schemes undertaken in the last nine years of the Modi government.

Balesar is a Rajput dominated area and hence the visit is being viewed as an attempt to tap the Rajput votes, said party workers. On this occasion, party workers will also hold a dialogue with ex-soldiers.

Further party workers from nearby constituencies, which include Jodhpur city, Soorsagar, Luni, Phalodi, Jodhpur rural north and Jodhpur rural, have been asked to join the gathering.

It needs to be mentioned here that Singh is coming on Wednesday after which BJP national President J.P. Nadda will pay a visit on Thursday in Bharatpur.

On Friday, Union Minister Amit Shah will also visit Rajasthan. He will address a big rally in Udaipur and then will also participate in a conclave in Jaipur. Thereafter, he will release a report card of the Modi government here.



