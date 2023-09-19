Rajasthan: Differently-abled Woman killed for rejecting marriage proposal, body found hanging from tree

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

In a horrifying incident, a differently-abled woman was allegedly killed by a man for turning down his marriage proposal in the Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday. The body of the young woman was found hanging from a tree in the jungle near Khuntgadh village in Devgarh. The police have arrested the accused.

According to the police, during the interrogation, the accused admitted to his crime. He stated that he had lured the girl into the forest, where he proposed to her for marriage. However, when she refused, the accused murdered her. Furthermore, he disclosed that he hung the body from a tree in an attempt to make it appear as though the girl had committed suicide.

Victims's maternal uncle filed complaint

Police Superintendent Amit Kumar said that the accused youth, Kuldeep Gahlot, has been arrested and is currently being interrogated. He further said that on Friday, the deceased girl's uncle, Bhavarlal Gurjar, had filed a report at the Dhamotar police station, stating that his mentally challenged and disabled niece had gone somewhere without informing anyone. Meanwhile, on Saturday, the body of a young woman was found hanging from a tree in the forest of Khuntgad village of Devgarh police station circle, which Bhavarlal recognized as his niece.

Accused strangled girl to death

The Police Superintendent said that with the assistance of the cyber cell, the special police team has arrested the accused Kuldeep Gahlot after interrogation. During the interrogation, the accused revealed that on the day of the incident, he lured the girl to the Khuntgadh forest, where he pressured her to marry him. When she refused, they got into an argument. The officer said that the girl had threatened him that she would tell her maternal uncle. Enraged at this, the accused strangled the girl to death. Subsequently, he hung the girl's body from a tree using her dupatta.

