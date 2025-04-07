Rajasthan: Violent clash in Alwar, dozens injured in escalating dispute, video of open firing surfaces The police are actively investigating the incident and have promised to take strict action against those responsible for the violence. Although the situation remains tense, a fragile calm has settled over the village as authorities work to restore peace and order.

A violent clash broke out on Saturday between two groups in Fahri village, located in the Govindgarh police station area of Alwar district. A minor dispute escalated quickly, resulting in a fierce confrontation involving lathis (sticks), stones, and even gunfire. The violent clash left more than a dozen people injured, some of whom suffered gunshot pellet wounds. The injured were initially taken to the Govindgarh Community Health Center. However, those with more severe injuries were later referred to the District Hospital in Alwar for further treatment.

A video of the incident has surfaced, showing over two dozen people from both sides attacking each other with sticks and stones. In the latter part of the video, gunshots can be heard, intensifying the already chaotic situation.

According to police sources, a call was made informing them about the violent altercation. The police arrived at the scene and managed to bring the situation under control. Head Constable Tejaram confirmed that an investigation is underway to verify the reports of gunfire. Preliminary information indicates that at least 12 individuals were injured in the clash.

Dispute over animals leads to violence

Kasmadeen Mev, one of the injured, revealed that his brother was on his way to work in the fields when he was stopped and assaulted by villagers named Zubair, Wakil, Fakru, and Jahul. The dispute was briefly resolved during the afternoon, but tensions reignited in the evening, leading to another violent attack. This time, the conflict escalated further, with sticks, stones, and gunshots being used. The altercation reportedly stemmed from a disagreement about letting animals out of the fields.

The police are currently investigating the matter and have assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the violence. While the situation is tense, there is currently a fragile calm in the village as law enforcement continues its efforts to restore peace and order.

(Inputs from Swadesh Kapil)