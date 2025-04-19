Rajasthan: Violence erupts in Sikar after road accident, police attacked | Video A violent mob in Rajasthan's Sikar district attacked police officers following a fatal road accident, raising serious concerns about police safety and law enforcement effectiveness.

Jaipur:

In a disturbing incident from Rajasthan's Sikar district, a violent altercation between the police and a mob has been reported, following a road accident in Khandeela town. The altercation escalated late on Thursday night when a police team arrived to retrieve the body of a deceased person, only to be attacked by an agitated crowd. The entire incident, captured in a viral video, shows plainclothes police officers being chased and beaten by the mob.

Road accident leads to tragic loss

The chain of events started on Thursday night when a motorcycle collided with a stationary dumper truck near Ahiron Ki Dhani on the Kanwat Road. In the tragic accident, two young men, identified as Mohammad Ali and Yakub Ali, lost their lives. While one of the victims’ bodies was taken home by the family, the police arrived to carry out the legal formalities and bring the body for post-mortem.

Tensions escalate, police attacked

Upon reaching the site to collect the body, the police were met with an enraged crowd that quickly turned violent. The situation rapidly escalated as the mob surrounded the police vehicle, blocking its way. The confrontation intensified when the crowd attacked the officers, with one plainclothes police officer, identified as the reader of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) from Khandeela, being singled out and brutally beaten. The viral video shows the officer running for his life as the mob relentlessly chased and assaulted him.

Police officer's harrowing escape

In the video, the police officer is seen struggling to escape, running frantically as he is pursued by the crowd. The footage has raised serious concerns about the safety of police personnel in volatile situations. It is reported that the officer was subjected to physical abuse and verbal insults, highlighting the severity of the attack.

Growing concerns over police safety

This incident has once again brought the spotlight on the effectiveness and safety of the police force in the region. Just recently, another alarming incident surfaced from the Ajitgarh area, where police officers were taken hostage and beaten by locals. Now, with the violent episode in Khandeela, public trust in the police is at risk, with many questioning how safe police personnel are in performing their duties.

Social media discussions have intensified, with citizens wondering who will ensure the safety of the general public if the police themselves are vulnerable to such attacks. The lack of security for law enforcement officers has sparked debates across various platforms, leading many to express their concern for the overall law and order situation in the state.

No official statement yet

As of now, the local police administration has remained silent on the issue, and no official statement has been issued by the district administration or the police department. The viral video, though not yet officially confirmed by India TV, has sparked widespread debate on social media, further intensifying the scrutiny on the handling of law and order by the Sikar police.

The absence of an immediate response from authorities has only fueled the doubts surrounding police security and their ability to maintain control in such volatile situations. It remains to be seen whether the local government will address this concerning issue and take appropriate action to prevent such incidents in the future.