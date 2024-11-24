Rajasthan: Upset with seizure of house by finance company, woman kills self in Bundi

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representational image

A 23-year-old woman killed self after employees of a private finance company sealed her house for loan default in Bundi district, Rajasthan. Police on Sunday said the woman allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison as she was upset with the bank's action.

Divya Meena was taken to Maharao Bhim Singh Hospital in Kota after she consumed poison where she died during treatment late Saturday.

Employees of Aavas Finance Limited, accompanied by a police team, sealed her house following a seizure order issued by a local court, a police officer said. The incident took place in Teerath of Keshoraipatan area on Saturday afternoon.

Keshoraipatan Circle Officer Devesh Bharadwaj said, "Divya's father, Mahesh Meena, had borrowed Rs 7 lakh from the company in 2021 to construct the house but had fallen behind on loan repayments due to a family crisis."

However, Mahesh had paid 17 installments before defaulting, Bharadwaj said.

According to the CO, the finance company followed legal procedures for the seizure and had informed the borrower in advance after they served them a notice.

Employees arrived at Mahesh's house on Saturday and sealed it in his presence. Divya, who was working in a nearby agricultural field at the time, returned home around 4 pm to find the house sealed, the officer said.

Woman ends her life in the sealed house

Unable to bear the shock, Divya entered the house through a neighbour's rooftop and consumed poison, that is suspected to be pesticide, he said.

Neighbours and family members took her to the hospital where she died during treatment, he added.

'Harassment by the finance company'

Her father alleged harassment by the finance company and based on his complaint a case has been registered under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, against the company employee, Arjun Malav and others, the circle officer said.

The body has been handed over to the family members after a postmortem on Sunday, he added. Police said that Divya's mother had also died by suicide about a year and a half ago, allegedly due to stress over the same loan.

