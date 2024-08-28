Rajasthan: Truck swept away while crossing bridge in Banswara, VIDEO surfaces

Follow us on Image Source : @PTI_NEW/X (SCREENGRAB) Truck swept away from submerged bridge in Rajasthan

As rains batter Rajasthan, a startling video has emerged from Rajasthan's Banswara, where a truck was swept away on Wednesday while crossing a bridge. The visuals show two trucks passing over a bridge over the Nibol River near Jaitran, which was submerged in the river water as river water rose due to heavy rainfall.

While one of the trucks managed to navigate its way across, the other was swept away. The later part of the video shows some people swimming in the swollen river while rescuing the driver of the submerged truck.

Notably, heavy to very heavy rains have lashed parts of Rajasthan including Banswara and Dungarpur. According to the weather department, Bagidora in Banswara recorded the highest rainfall of 202 mm in 24 hours till 8:30 pm on Tuesday.

Moreover, thunderstorms and rainfalls were recorded in other parts of Rajasthan including Jaipur and Udaipur districts. In Dungarpur district's Dhambola and Veja, the rainfall was recorded at 140 mm and 135 mm, respectively.

As per the weather office heavy and sometimes very heavy rain activities with strong winds in the southern parts of Udaipur, Jodhpur division were due to the effect of a new system. For Wednesday, IMD has issued a strong possibility of heavy rain at some places in southwestern Rajasthan and a decrease in heavy rain activities in most of the remaining parts. Light to moderate rain can be recorded in some parts of Bharatpur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota and Bikaner divisions, it said.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Rajasthan: Woman dies, four swept away in rain-related incident, IMD issues 'red alert'