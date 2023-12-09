India TV Exclusive: Top officials under ACB radar in Ashok Gehlot's Rajasthan government transition

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot with IAS officer Akhil Arora

Days after BJP claimed victory in recently held assembly elections in Rajasthan, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's close aide Akhil Arora is now under the radar of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

According to exclusive information received by India TV, Arora may be interrogated in connection to the case of cash and gold found in Yojana Bhawan. India TV has also received all the documents in regard.

Image Source : INDIA TVPermission letter by ACB

ACB seeks permission to register case

Based on the FIR number 125/2023 registered regarding the case, ACB has sought permission from the government to register a case against Akhil Arora. Regarding this, a letter was sent to DOP (Department of Personnel) on October 6 with the signature of ACB DG Hemant Priyadarshi but the DOP suppressed this letter. The case is regarding gold worth Rs 80 lakh and cash worth Rs 2 crore found in the locker of the DoIT office in Yojana Bhawan. One kg gold biscuits and cash worth Rs 2 crore 31 lakh were recovered. Chief Secretary Usha Sharma and all the senior officials had given the information in a press conference.

Joint Director stakes claim over gold, cash as bribe

DoIT Joint Director Vedprakash Yadav came forward and admitted that had taken the gold and cash as bribe at different times. An FIR was registered against him in the matter. However, after his confession, the challan was presented without investigation. In such a situation, the investigation can now proceed based on where did this gold and cash come from?

After Yadav's appearance, the then BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena had publicly alleged that the government had put forward small pawns to save the senior officer. The needle of the scam was revolving around DoIT company Rajcomp Info Service Limited (RISL). In which the officers posted from top to bottom were stuck here for many years. The Finance Department (whose ACS is also Akhil Arora) got dozens of projects done one after the other through DOI's company Rajcomp Info Service Limited (RISL).

