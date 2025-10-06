Rajasthan: At least seven patients die after fire engulfs ICU of Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur The mishap was caused by a short circuit, which led to flames engulfing materials stored inside. Several items, including paper files, ICU equipment and blood sample tubes were damaged in the incident.

Jaipur:

As many as seven persons were killed after a massive blaze engulfed the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Rajasthan’s Jaipur. The incident occurred at around 1:30 am in the store room located on the second floor of the Trauma Centre’s Neuro ICU ward. The fire was caused by a short circuit, which led to flames engulfing materials stored inside.

Several items, including paper files, ICU equipment and blood sample tubes were damaged in the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Pintu, Dilip, Srinath, Rukhmani, Khushma and Bahadur.

Trauma centre in charge shares details of incident

Divulging the details of the incident, trauma centre in charge Anurag Dhakad said most of the patients were quickly transferred to another location by nursing officers and ward boys. He said five patients were in critical condition.

"Our trauma centre has two ICUs on the second floor: a trauma ICU and a semi-ICU. We had 24 patients there; 11 in the trauma ICU and 13 in the semi-ICU. A short circuit occurred in the trauma ICU, and the fire spread rapidly, releasing toxic gases. Most of the critical patients were comatose. Our trauma centre team, our nursing officers, and ward boys, immediately rescued them on trolleys and brought as many patients as we could out of the ICU and shifted them to another location. Six of those patients were very critical; we tried very hard to revive them with CPR, but they couldn't be saved... Five patients are still critical... Of the deceased patients, two were women, four were men. Five are critical... There were 24 that we evacuated: 11 in the trauma ICU and 13 in the adjacent ICU," he said.

FSL team conducts probe

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said though a short circuit appears to have caused the fire, the forensic team will probe the incident to ascertain the cause of the blaze. He said the bodies will be sent for autopsy once the investigation is done.

"Our FSL team's investigation will reveal the cause of the fire. At first glance, it appears to be a short circuit, but the final cause will only be determined after the FSL investigation. The death of 6 people has been confirmed... The remaining have been shifted to another ward and are under treatment. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the mortuary. Once everything is done, the post-mortem of the bodies will be conducted," he said.

CM Sharma visits SMS Hospital

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma visited SMS hospital to review the situation after the blaze. He interacted with the patients and doctors to ascertain the cause of the fire in the ICU. CM Sharma also held a meeting over the mishap.

An investigation team has been constituted to ascertain the cause of fire and bring the responsible people to justice. This committee will investigate the causes of the fire, the hospital management's response to the fire, the firefighting arrangements at the Trauma Centre and SMS Hospital, the safety and evacuation of patients in the event of a fire, and the measures to protect the hospital from such fires in the future and prevent recurrence, and submit a report.

PM Modi expresses grief

PM Modi has expressed anguish over the death in the hospital fire.

"The loss of lives due to a fire tragedy at a hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is deeply saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon."