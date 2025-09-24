Rajasthan shocker: 15-day-old baby found abandoned in forest; mouth sealed with glue, stone to muffle cries Police said the child was writhing near a heap of stones with a stone forced into his mouth and sealed with adhesive.

Bhilwara:

In a shocking case of child abandonment, a 15-day-old infant was found abandoned in a forest of Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Tuesday, police said. The baby was found with his mouth sealed, supposedly to suppress his cries, said the police.

The baby was found near the Sita Ka Kund temple in Mandalgarh by a cattle grazer, who noticed the infant lying near a pile of stones. Shockingly, a stone had been forced into the child's mouth and sealed with adhesive to suppress his cries.

The herder quickly raised an alarm, after which locals intervened, removed the stone, and rushed the baby to a government hospital in Bijolia.

The police said the baby is around 15 to 20 days old and is receiving treatment. "The baby, believed to be around 15–20 days old, is currently receiving treatment," police confirmed.

Doctors treating the infant said he had adhesive marks on his mouth and thigh but is now under medical care.

Similar incidents

Earlier this week, the dead body of a 10-month-old girl was found inside a deserted room near National Highway-19 in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi. The body was recovered on the night of September 20 from a doorless room built at a height of about five feet from the ground, around 200 metres off the highway in Rajapur village.

A post-mortem examination confirmed that the infant was smothered to death. No external injury marks were found on the child’s body, the police said.

According to the police, the girl was wearing clothes that suggested she belonged to a well-off family. A white towel was also found lying near the body.

In another similar incident, a newborn, who was dumped in a drain, was rescued by police in Jharkhand's Jamtara district on September 6. The incident happened in Mihijam area of the district, and the child is recuperating in a hospital.

Jamtara SP Rajkumar Mehta said the little child, whose hands were fractured, needed better treatment and was referred to the Shahid Nirmal Mahato Medical College and Hospital (SNMCH) in Dhanbad.

(With PTI inputs)

