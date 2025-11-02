Rajasthan: 18 dead as tempo traveller crashes into trailer in Phalodi, CM expresses grief | Video Rajasthan road accident: Officials confirmed that 18 people died on the spot, while three to four sustained serious injuries. The injured were first given primary medical care at a nearby health center before being shifted to hospitals in Jodhpur for further treatment.

Jodhpur:

In a tragic road accident on Sunday (November 2), at least 18 people lost their lives and several others were critically injured when a tempo traveller vehicle carrying pilgrims rammed into a stationary trailer in the Matoda area of Phalodi district in Rajasthan. The pilgrims, believed to be members of the Mali community from Sursagar in Jodhpur, were returning after visiting the Kolayat Temple in Bikaner.

Early morning tragedy near Matoda

According to police, the accident took place when the tempo traveller, heading back to Jodhpur, crashed into a parked trailer on the roadside near Matoda village. The impact was massive, reducing the front portion of the vehicle to mangled metal and trapping several passengers inside.

Eyewitnesses said the vehicle was travelling at a high speed in low visibility conditions when the driver failed to notice the stationary trailer. Local residents and other motorists rushed to the scene and helped pull out victims before emergency services arrived.

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma expresses deep grief over Phalodi accident

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed profound sorrow over the tragic road accident in Phalodi that claimed several lives. He spoke to the district collector, superintendent of police, and other senior officials over the phone, directing them to ensure that the injured are rushed to hospitals through a green corridor for immediate treatment. The Chief Minister also instructed officials to provide the best possible medical care to all those injured in the incident.

18 dead, several injured rushed to hospitals

Officials confirmed that 18 people died on the spot, while three to four sustained serious injuries. The injured were first given primary medical care at a nearby health center before being shifted to hospitals in Jodhpur for further treatment. Rescue teams worked for hours to retrieve the bodies from the wreckage.

Phalodi Police have launched an investigation into the accident. Initial findings suggest negligence due to improper parking and inadequate reflective signage on the trailer, which may have contributed to the collision.

Unsafe highways under scrutiny again

The tragic crash has reignited concerns over road safety and careless parking practices along Rajasthan’s highways. Locals from the Matoda area alleged that parked heavy vehicles on poorly lit stretches are a common hazard, often leading to deadly accidents.

Authorities have begun efforts to identify the trailer’s owner and driver, who reportedly fled the site after the incident. The accident marks one of the most severe road tragedies in the region this year, highlighting the urgent need for better enforcement of traffic and road safety regulations.