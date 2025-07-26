Rajasthan school roof collapse: Mortal remains of 7 students handed over to family members Infuriated over the mishap, the parents of the Piplodi Primary School vandalised police vehicles during protest against the government and administration.

Jhalawar:

The mortal remains of seven children, who were killed due to the collapse of a school building, were handed over to their respective family members in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar. The deceased were cremated amid heart-wrenching scenes in Piplodi Village.

Infuriated over the mishap, the parents of the Piplodi Primary School vandalised police vehicles during a protest against the government and administration.

As many as seven students were killed, over 27 were injured after the school building collapsed during the early morning prayer.

Five teachers suspended

The Rajasthan Education Department on Friday sacked five teachers in the aftermath of the tragic incident.

The District Education Officer (Headquarters), Elementary Education, Jhalawar, issued suspension orders for staff members including Meena Garg, Javed Ahmad, Ramvilas Lavvanshi, Kanhaiyalal Suman, and Badrilal Lodha.

PM Modi, CM Bhajanlal express grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish over the deaths of students in Jhalawar school. He said authorities were providing all necessary help.

"The mishap at a school in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, is tragic and deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the affected students and their families in this difficult hour. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," the officials X handle of the PMO posted.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal also expressed grief over the incident and instructed the officials to conduct a comprehensive inspection of government buildings, schools, hospitals and other public buildings.

"In a heart-wrenching incident caused by the collapse of a school building's roof in Peeplodi village of Jhalawar district, a moment of silence was observed to pay tribute to the deceased innocent children during a high-level meeting held at the Chief Minister's residence. In the meeting, instructions were given to departmental officials and all district collectors connected via VC to immediately inspect government buildings, especially schools, anganwadis, hospitals, and other public buildings, and to carry out repair work on a priority basis. Additionally, officials were directed to send an immediate report to the Chief Minister's office," CM Bhajanlal posted on X.