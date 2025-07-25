Rajasthan school roof collapse: 5 teachers suspended after 7 students killed in Jhalawar The District Education Officer (Headquarters), Elementary Education, Jhalawar, issued suspension orders for staff members including Meena Garg, Javed Ahmad, Ramvilas Lavvanshi, Kanhaiyalal Suman, and Badrilal Lodha.

Jaipur:

In the aftermath of a roof collapse at a government school in Jhalawar district that claimed the lives of seven students and left 28 others injured, the Rajasthan Education Department has suspended five teachers with immediate effect.

The District Education Officer (Headquarters), Elementary Education, Jhalawar, issued suspension orders for staff members including Meena Garg, Javed Ahmad, Ramvilas Lavvanshi, Kanhaiyalal Suman, and Badrilal Lodha.

35 children were trapped

This disciplinary action comes just hours after a section of the Piplodi Government School building collapsed during morning assembly, burying dozens of students under concrete slabs, bricks, and debris. The structure housed Classes 6 and 7, and according to police, approximately 35 children were trapped when the building gave way around 7:45 a.m.

Despite a massive local rescue effort by teachers, villagers, and emergency teams, seven students were confirmed dead. Nine of the injured are currently in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit at Jhalawar District Hospital.

Authorities responded swiftly, with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi both expressing their condolences. "The news of the collapse of a school roof in Jhalawar, resulting in the death and injury of several students, is extremely tragic," said President Murmu on social media, offering prayers for the families and a speedy recovery for the injured.

PM Modi condoles deaths

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the incident deeply saddening and assured that local authorities were providing all possible assistance to those affected.

"My thoughts are with the affected students and their families in this difficult hour. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," he said.

The Rajasthan Government has initiated a full inquiry into the cause of the collapse, with structural safety and administrative accountability under urgent review. The incident has reignited concerns over the condition of rural school infrastructure across the state.