Rajasthan: Three students die after roof collapses at govt school in Jhalawar, rescue operation on | Video Rajasthan school roof collapse: Rescue teams, along with local villagers, are working tirelessly to remove rubble using JCB machines. Officials confirmed that injured children are being rushed to the Manohar Thana Community Health Centre for immediate medical attention.

Jhalawar:

A major accident occurred on Friday (July 25) at the Upper Primary Government School in Piplodi village, located in Manohar Thana block of Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, when the roof of the school building suddenly collapsed. At least three students lost their lives, and several children are reported to have been trapped under the debris.

Rescue operations in full swing

Rescue teams, along with local villagers, are working tirelessly to remove rubble using JCB machines. Officials confirmed that injured children are being rushed to the Manohar Thana Community Health Centre (CHC) for immediate medical attention.

Fatalities feared, officials on site

While the exact number of casualties is yet to be confirmed, initial reports suggest some fatalities may have occurred. Police and administrative officials have reached the scene and are coordinating ongoing rescue and relief efforts.

Further updates are awaited as the situation develops. Authorities are expected to initiate an inquiry into the cause of the structural failure.

Ashok Gehlot expresses grief

Former chief minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, posted on X and said, "In Manoharthana, Jhalawar, reports are coming in of a government school building collapsing, causing casualties among several children and teachers. I pray to God for minimal loss of life and a speedy recovery for the injured."