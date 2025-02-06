Thursday, February 06, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Rajasthan
  4. Rajasthan accident: Eight killed, six others sustain injuries as roadways bus collides with car in Dudu

Rajasthan accident: Eight killed, six others sustain injuries as roadways bus collides with car in Dudu

According to reports, the accident happened when the front tire of the roadways bus burst, causing the driver to lose control.

Reported By : Manish Bhattacharya Edited By : Anurag Roushan
Jaipur
Published : Feb 06, 2025 18:41 IST, Updated : Feb 06, 2025 18:41 IST
Rajasthan accident
Image Source : INDIA TV The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, at least eight people were killed and six others sustained injuries after a state roadways bus lost control and crashed into a car in Rajasthan's Dudu region. As per the information, the incident occurred on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway near Maukhampura on Thursday afternoon around 3:45 pm. 

According to reports, the accident happened when the front tire of the roadways bus burst, causing the driver to lose control. Following this, the bus veered off course and collided head-on with an oncoming car.

Emergency responders and police reached the scene quickly, and the injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, authorities have launched an investigation into the accident. 

ALSO READ: Five dead, 25 injured in multiple road accidents in Rajasthan

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Rajasthan

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement