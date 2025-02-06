Rajasthan accident: Eight killed, six others sustain injuries as roadways bus collides with car in Dudu

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, at least eight people were killed and six others sustained injuries after a state roadways bus lost control and crashed into a car in Rajasthan's Dudu region. As per the information, the incident occurred on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway near Maukhampura on Thursday afternoon around 3:45 pm.

According to reports, the accident happened when the front tire of the roadways bus burst, causing the driver to lose control. Following this, the bus veered off course and collided head-on with an oncoming car.

Emergency responders and police reached the scene quickly, and the injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, authorities have launched an investigation into the accident.

