Rajasthan rains: Death count rises to 22, CM Bhajan Lal visits affected areas

As rain fury continues in parts of Rajasthan, as many as eight people lost their lives on Monday, taking the death count in the last two days to 22. The heavy rainfall is likely to continue in the eastern part for the next four to five days, officials said.

The Karauli district is worse hit as heavy rainfall in the last two days has created a flood-like situation in Karauli and Hindaun town. The rains caused severe waterlogging in low-lying areas. Meanwhile, the overflowing dams and rivers paralysed normal life.

Amid the rain havoc, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, on Monday evening, conducted a field visit in various parts of Jaipur. CM Sharma visited Jawahar Circle, Malviya Nagar, Sanganer, and Dher ke Balaji areas and took stock of the situation.

Schools remained closed

Notably, the meteorological department had predicted heavy rainfall, due to which, schools remained shut on Monday in Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, Dausa and Karauli. In Jaipur, roads were inundated causing traffic jams which brought the city to its knees. The Jaipur Meteorological Centre's spokesperson said heavy and very heavy rainfall activities are likely to continue in some parts of Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, and Ajmer divisions of eastern Rajasthan for the next four to five days."

SDRF evacuates 100 people

Joint Secretary of the Disaster Management Department, Bhagwat Singh said, "A flood-like situation has risen in Karauli and Hindaun town and NDRF and SDRF teams have evacuated about 100 people to safe places." The SDRF on Monday concluded an overnight operation and rescued 25 devotees stuck at Trinetra Ganeshji temple in Ranthambore, Sawai Madhopur.

40 per cent above-normal rainfall in Rajasthan

Rajasthan has recorded 40 per cent above-normal rainfall from June 1 to August 12. The normal rainfall recorded during this period in the state is 283.9 mm, which has been 397.8 mm this year. While western Rajasthan recorded 56 per cent more rainfall than normal, eastern Rajasthan recorded 31 per cent more rainfall, according to the weather department. Apart from Dungarpur and Banswara, almost all other districts have recorded normal to excess rainfall.

