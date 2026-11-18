Jaipur:

The Rajasthan Police has named 28 Pakistani handlers in separate cases for allegedly using drones to smuggle weapons, narcotics and explosives into Indian territory. Their complete records will now be shared with central security agencies. The focus is no longer limited to the dropping of consignments through drones but has expanded to the wider network operating within India that allegedly helps Pakistan undermine the country's security. The police have initiated action to expose this network and identify those involved in facilitating the activities.

Rajasthan Police plans double crackdown on smuggling network

The Rajasthan Police is fully prepared to deliver a two-pronged blow to the smuggling network. The police have begun identifying the specific fields and plots of land used for drone-dropped consignments.

The police are also considering action to declare the land belonging to those facilitating smuggling as government property through the process of acquisition. Furthermore, the police are investigating the network of local accomplices active in the border villages.

Police station-wise list of named Pakistani handlers

The 28 Pakistani handlers have been identified across several police station jurisdictions:

Khajuwala: Chita, Billa Jatta, Ali

Rawla: Shah Chacha (Lahore), Umar Chacha, Ganja, Ahmedin Chaya, Ali Maroof alias Dogar alias Lambardar, Bakshi

Sameja Kothi: Khanji, Veerji, Hasan, Ali, Ahmed alias Chacha

Shrikaranpur: Veerji

Jaitsar: Yakub, Chacha, Veeru, Shinda

Ramsinghpur: Ali, Jagga, Shahji, Hartbel, Chees Yukes, Jaskaran Wahla, Pawan Bhai

Hanumangarh Junction: Ali Jatt

Goluwala: Yakub

Blast on railway track in Sri Ganganagar

Earlier, an explosion occurred on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway track near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district. The blast caused extensive damage to two cement pillars.

Two people, including a woman, were arrested in connection with the blast. The accused, identified as Devendra Singh and Mahakdeep Kaur, both residents of Gurdaspur in Punjab, were arrested in a joint operation involving the Rajasthan ATS, Rajasthan Police and Gurdaspur Police.

According to the police, Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, was behind the blast on the railway track in Sri Ganganagar. The ISI had conspired to blow up an entire passenger train by planting an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) on the railway track. According to police, a Pakistan-based handler identified as 'Shah'----based in Pakistan---had assigned the two accused the task of carrying out the explosion on the railway track in Sri Ganganagar.

The explosion was of low intensity but left a crater around two feet deep on the track. The sound of the blast was reportedly heard up to 200 metres away. Fortunately, no train was passing through the stretch at the time of the explosion.

The incident, however, has heightened concerns among security agencies. The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), intelligence teams, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Military Intelligence are among the agencies investigating the case.

Also Read

Rajasthan history-sheeter chased, hacked to death on Jaipur street, axe stuck in skull | VIDEO