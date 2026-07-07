Rajasthan police arrests mastermind behind Rs 500 crore cyber fraud from Pune

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Cyber Crime Police have arrested the alleged mastermind of an interstate cyber fraud syndicate accused of cheating people across the country of nearly Rs 500 crore through fake online investment and trading schemes.

The accused, identified as Yuvraj Satish Mudaliar (35), was arrested from Lohgaon in Pune, following an extensive investigation by the cyber police. He has been brought to Jaipur on a production warrant and is currently being interrogated.

Probe began after Rs 16 lakh fraud complaint

The investigation began after Sadharam Chaudhary filed a complaint at the Rajasthan State Cyber Crime Police Station on February 23, 2024, alleging that he had been cheated of Rs 16 lakh.

According to the complaint, he was added to a WhatsApp group named "105 IND STOCKS ADV", where he was persuaded to invest in online trading schemes with promises of high returns. After investing, he allegedly lost the entire amount.

Technical investigation uncovered a massive fraud network

During the investigation, cyber police examined chat records, bank accounts, financial transactions and digital evidence. Officials soon realised that the case was part of a much larger operation involving victims from across India.

The probe revealed that the syndicate had allegedly carried out cyber fraud worth around Rs 500 crore, prompting a wider investigation into the group's activities.

How the scam operated

According to investigators, the accused used social media platforms and WhatsApp groups to attract people by promoting fake investment and trading opportunities. Victims were initially encouraged to invest small amounts and were even shown returns to gain their confidence.

Once they invested larger sums, the fraudsters allegedly withdrew all the money, removed the victims from the WhatsApp groups, deleted chat histories and cut off all communication.

Fake finance firms used to open bank accounts

During questioning, the accused allegedly told investigators that he operated loan firms under the names Grace Finance, Positive Balance and Guru Finance.

Police said these firms collected PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, salary slips and bank statements from people on the pretext of providing loans. Using these documents, bank accounts were opened in their names, with account holders reportedly paid around Rs 10,000 as commission.

Investigators allege that these accounts were later used to receive money obtained through cyber fraud. The accused allegedly kept control of the ATM cards, cheque books and passbooks linked to these accounts.

Money routed through hawala and cryptocurrency

Police said the fraud proceeds were allegedly withdrawn in cash and transferred through hawala channels before being routed into cryptocurrency platforms, including Binance wallets, making the money trail harder to trace.

Investigators are now examining the financial transactions and digital assets linked to the accused.

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Written by Vipashana Thakur. Vipashana Thakur is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.