Rajasthan: Four killed, 20 injured as bus collides with truck in Pratapgarh

Rajasthan: At least four people were killed when a bus collided with a truck in Pratapgarh of Rajasthan. Other twenty people were reported injured in the accident that occurred in the early hours of Saturday.

The bus was carrying passengers from Lamba Dabra village who were returning after offering prayers at a temple, they added. When the bus reached near Kachotian village on the Pratapgarh-Banswara highway, it collided with a truck parked on the road, Suhagpura SHO Indrajit said.

The injured persons were taken to the district hospital, where four were declared brought dead, the SHO said. A total of 20 persons injured in the accident are being treated at the hospital, he added.

Earlier on September 13, at least eleven people from Gujarat were dead and 15 got injured when a trailer rammed into their bus on the Jaipur-Agra Highway from behind in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said.

The bus was on its way carrying around 60 passengers from Gujarat to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh when the accident occurred at around 4.30 am.

The bus had halted at Antra flyover in the Lakhanpur area when the trailer rammed into it from behind. Five men and six women died on the spot, the police said. The injured have been admitted to RBM hospital for their medical treatment.

