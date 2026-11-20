The results have come across as a setback for the BJP and come weeks before Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma’s government completes three years in office in December. The Congress won more Panchayat Samiti seats than the BJP in 33 of the 37 districts where counting was held, while the ruling party finished ahead in only four districts.

Congress dominates CM's turf

According to figures displayed on the SEC website on Friday evening, results were available for 7,393 of the 7,543 Panchayat Samiti seats and 981 of the 1,275 Zila Parishad seats across 37 districts.

The Congress performed strongly in Jaipur, winning 216 Panchayat Samiti seats against the BJP’s 87. In Jodhpur, it secured 195 seats against the BJP’s 81. It also won 165 seats against 111 in Bhilwara, 155 against 65 in Bikaner, 135 against 59 in Dausa and 179 against 87 in Sikar.

In Bharatpur, Chief Minister Sharma's home district, the Congress won 46 Panchayat Samiti seats against the BJP’s 32, while Independents secured 76 seats. In Deeg, the home district of Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham, the Congress won 25 seats against the BJP’s 14, while Independents secured 41.

In western Rajasthan, the Congress won 120 seats against the BJP’s 62 in Barmer, 89 against 36 in Jaisalmer and 97 against 58 in Rajsamand.

The BJP, however, finished ahead of the Congress in Ajmer, winning 83 Panchayat Samiti seats against 80; Balotra, 63 against 57; Salumber, 38 against 32; and Udaipur, 146 against 137.

Zila Parishad results also favour Congress

In the Zila Parishad elections, the Congress led the BJP in seat tallies in 24 districts, while the BJP was ahead in six — Ajmer, Beawar, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Pali and Udaipur.

Among other parties, Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal’s Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) won 496 Panchayat Samiti seats and 37 Zila Parishad seats. The Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) secured 276 Panchayat Samiti and 22 Zila Parishad seats.

The BSP won 60 Panchayat Samiti and six Zila Parishad seats, while the CPI(M) secured 50 and six, respectively. The AAP won two Panchayat Samiti seats. Independents secured 627 Panchayat Samiti and 10 Zila Parishad seats.

BJP minister's family suffers losses

In Sikar, Urban Development and Housing Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra’s wife, Shanti Devi, and his two sons lost the Panchayat Samiti elections.

Shanti Devi and Ajay Singh contested as BJP candidates from wards 17 and 20, respectively, while Kharra’s other son, Durga Singh, contested as an Independent from ward 19.

In Churu, however, the family of senior BJP leader and former minister Rajendra Rathore registered victories. His son, Parakram Singh Rathore, won the Zila Parishad election from ward 39 by a margin of 17,861 votes, while his daughter-in-law, Kanika Singh, won from ward 23 by 2,384 votes.

Gehlot says rural voters have sent message to BJP

Reacting to the results, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said rural voters, including farmers, labourers and women, had sent a clear message against the BJP government.

"This is their message to the government's neglect and unfulfilled promises," he said.

BJP spokesperson Ram Lal Sharma acknowledged that the party's performance had fallen short of expectations. He said the party would review the results, identify shortcomings and take corrective measures ahead of future elections.

Counting deferred in 4 districts

Counting was held for 7,543 Panchayat Samiti seats and 1,275 Zila Parishad seats across 37 of Rajasthan’s 41 districts. In the remaining four districts — Kota, Baran, Karauli and Sri Ganganagar — counting has been deferred to December 17 as the five-year terms of the existing Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis expire next month.

According to the SEC, 4,069 candidates contested 1,275 Zila Parishad wards, while 25,108 candidates were in the fray for 7,543 Panchayat Samiti wards across 419 Panchayat Samitis in the 37 districts.

Across all 41 districts, the elections covered 1,403 Zila Parishad wards and 8,245 Panchayat Samiti wards in 457 Panchayat Samitis.

How Congress and BJP performed in previous elections

In the previous Panchayat elections held during 2020-21, the BJP won 1,989 Panchayat Samiti seats against the Congress’s 1,852 in 21 districts in December 2020.

The Congress subsequently won 678 seats against the BJP’s 551 in six districts in September 2021, and 278 against 165 in four districts in December 2021.

Since then, the number of Zila Parishad seats has increased from 1,014 to 1,403, while Panchayat Samiti seats have risen from 6,992 to 8,245.

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