Jaipur:

The counting of votes for Rajasthan Panchayat Election is underway, the counting of votes began at 8 am today across 1,275 Zilla Parishad and 7,543 Panchayat Samiti. As per the initial trends, BJP has taken early lead in 20 Panchayat seats. Over 2.48 crore votes were polled at 41,480 polling stations during the four-phase elections held on October 22, October 28, November 3 and November 14.

Counting is being held in all districts except Kota, Baran, Karauli and Sri Ganganagar, where the exercise has been deferred to December 17 as the five-year terms of the existing Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis expire in December. These four districts have 128 Zila Parishad wards and 702 Panchayat Samiti wards spread across 38 Panchayat Samitis. A total of 3,227 candidates contested the elections in these districts, where more than 24.51 lakh votes were polled, as reported by news agency PTI.

BJP has emerged ahead of the Congress in Rajasthan’s urban local body elections held earlier in September, winning 4,179 wards against the opposition party’s 3,613 and securing clear majorities in four of the state’s 10 municipal corporations. The Congress secured a majority in Bikaner Municipal Corporation and scored a major victory in Jhalawar Municipal Council, considered a stronghold of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

Independents emerged as a major force, winning 2,273 wards and dominating the verdict in Bharatpur Municipal Corporation, the hometown of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, where they won 36 of the 65 wards. The result also saw the Aam Aadmi Party make a significant breakthrough in Baran.

Tap here for latest trends on Rajasthan Panchayat Election Results