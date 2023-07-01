Rajasthan: Widow tied to tree, assaulted in Udaipur over suspicion of affair

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Rajasthan: Widow tied to tree, assaulted in Udaipur

A widow was assaulted by a group of women after being tied to a tree in Rajasthan's Udaipur over the suspicion of an illicit relationship, the police said on Saturday (July 1).

The police said that the woman was stripped and her hair was also trimmed by over a dozen women.

The incident took place in the Devla area of Udaipur on June 29. However, according to the police, the matter came to the fore after a purported video of the incident went viral on social media, the police said.

Teams sent to arrest accused persons

A case was registered and teams were dispatched to nab the accused.

"We have registered a case under sections of IT Act and other relevant sections of the IPC. Teams have been sent for the arrest of the accused. We will help the victim woman in all possible manner," Udaipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhuwan Bhushan Yadav said.

The police said that the victim woman is a tailor whose husband passed away a year ago, leaving behind a five-year-old son.

Couple hung upside down in Telangana

In an unrelated incident that occurred in Telangana's Sangareddy last month, a couple was dangled from a tree in Kolkur village ver the suspicion of practicing witchcraft against the neighbours.

The couple who was identified as Shyamamma and Yadaiah was thrashed by the villagers

The couple was rescued by the police who reached the spot soon after the receipt of information about the incident. They were shifted to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

What police said

Informing about the incident, the police said that the members of a family were feeling unwell for the past few days, due to which they approached a worshiper who told them that the family's neighbours had performed black magic against them.

"The family tried to kill the couple by hanging them from a tree in front of the entire village, but their lives were saved by the timely arrival of the police," the police said.

(With PTI inputs)

