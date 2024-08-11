Sunday, August 11, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Rajasthan
  4. Rajasthan: Car-truck collision in Jaipur kills two students, their driver

Rajasthan: Car-truck collision in Jaipur kills two students, their driver

The accident occurred near the NRI Circle when a car collided with a truck carrying vegetables as it was making a turn. According to police, the impact was severe, and two of the car's occupants were critically injured.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar Jaipur Published on: August 11, 2024 15:07 IST
Rajasthan News
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

Three people, including two students, lost their lives in a tragic car-truck collision in Jaipur's Pratap Nagar area, police reported on Sunday. The accident occurred late Saturday night near the NRI Circle when a car collided with a truck carrying vegetables as it was making a turn. The police said, the impact was severe, as two of the car's occupants were critically injured.

'Injured brought dead on arrival'

Significantly, the officials speaking the details of the incident said, the injured were immediately rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, but were declared brought dead on arrival by doctors. "The victims were identified as Amish Wadhwa (Mansarovar), Vedant Ahaluwalia (Jagatpura) and Ahaluwalia's driver Vikas, was also killed in the accident," the police added.

Further, police also revealed that Vedant Ahaluwalia was pursuing an engineering degree in London and had returned to Jaipur for a vacation, while Amish Wadhwa was enrolled in a business administration course at a private college in Jaipur.

'Bodies sent for postmortem'

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem, and they will be handed over to their respective families afterward, police added.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ MORE | Rajasthan: Father, minor son killed after house collapses due to heavy rains in Karauli

READ MORE | Rajasthan: Five die as truck rams into bike in Chittorgarh

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Rajasthan

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Rajasthan News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement