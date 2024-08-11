Rajasthan: Car-truck collision in Jaipur kills two students, their driver

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

Three people, including two students, lost their lives in a tragic car-truck collision in Jaipur's Pratap Nagar area, police reported on Sunday. The accident occurred late Saturday night near the NRI Circle when a car collided with a truck carrying vegetables as it was making a turn. The police said, the impact was severe, as two of the car's occupants were critically injured.

'Injured brought dead on arrival'

Significantly, the officials speaking the details of the incident said, the injured were immediately rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, but were declared brought dead on arrival by doctors. "The victims were identified as Amish Wadhwa (Mansarovar), Vedant Ahaluwalia (Jagatpura) and Ahaluwalia's driver Vikas, was also killed in the accident," the police added.

Further, police also revealed that Vedant Ahaluwalia was pursuing an engineering degree in London and had returned to Jaipur for a vacation, while Amish Wadhwa was enrolled in a business administration course at a private college in Jaipur.

'Bodies sent for postmortem'

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem, and they will be handed over to their respective families afterward, police added.

