Tuesday, January 09, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Rajasthan
  4. Rajasthan minister Surendra Pal Singh resigns from state Cabinet after losing Karanpur Assembly election

Rajasthan minister Surendra Pal Singh resigns from state Cabinet after losing Karanpur Assembly election

Karanpur Assembly election: Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma forwarded the resignation letter of Minister of State (Independent Charge) Surendra Pal Singh and it has been accepted by the Governor with immediate effect, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Jaipur Updated on: January 09, 2024 8:16 IST
Rajasthan minister Surendra Pal Singh, Surendra Pal Singh resigns state Cabinet, losing Karanpur Ass
Image Source : ANI Rajasthan former minister Surendra Pal Singh

Karanpur Assembly election: Rajasthan Minister of State (MoS) Surendra Pal Singh resigned from his post after losing the election to the Karanpur assembly seat on Monday (January 8).

Congress candidate Rupinder Singh Koonar won the seat with 94,950 votes as against Singh's 83,667.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee was inducted into the Bhajanlal Sharma ministry on December 30 (Saturday), ahead of the polling on January 5 (Friday). The minister of state (Independent charge) was later allocated the Agriculture Marketing Board, Indira Gandhi Canal Department and Minority Affairs Department.

Under the rules, he had to get elected as an MLA within six months of his appointment as a minister.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma forwarded the resignation letter of Minister of State (Independent Charge) Surendra Pal Singh and it has been accepted by the Governor with immediate effect, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.

Polls were held on 199 of the 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan on November 25. The election in Karanpur was deferred due to the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

The Congress this time fielded his son Rupinder Singh Koonar.

ALSO READ:​ Karanpur election: Rajasthan minister Surendra Pal Singh loses against his Congress rival

ALSO READ: Rajasthan: Man attacked by mob with sharp weapons, iron rods over past grudges, dies in Kota

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Rajasthan

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Rajasthan News

Latest News